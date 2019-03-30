The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic for several nights in April for replacement of the lift span motors, as some work requires a large crane lift of heavy equipment to the top of both lift span towers, the Port of Hood River announced Wednesday. Related work will also require some intermittent daytime closures in April.
The closure schedule is as follows:
- April 3-4: Intermittent daytime single lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect delays of 20-30 minutes. Flaggers will be on the bridge directing traffic.
- April 9, 9:30 p.m. and April 10, 5 a.m.: Full bridge closure.
- April 10, 9:30 p.m. and April 11, 5 a.m.: Full bridge closure.
- April 17, 9:30 p.m. and April 18, 5 a.m.: Full bridge closure.
- April 25-26: Intermittent full bridge closures and span lifts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect delays of 30-40 minutes. Flaggers and lift span gates will control traffic.
- April 29, 9:30 p.m. and April 30, 5 a.m.: Full bridge closure.
Motorists must seek alternate routes during full bridge closures. The nearest crossings of the Columbia are at the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks and The Dalles Bridge in The Dalles. Emergency response vehicles will coordinate Hood River/White Salmon crossings during active emergencies via 911 dispatch.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.
