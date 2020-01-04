Getting involved in your community can be as simple as finding a local issue that you care about — be it land use, public safety, parks, schools, etc. — and attending a public meeting or two for an agency that deals with that topic. Most groups hold their regular meetings on weekday evenings or afternoons and post the agendas and meeting minutes on their respective websites.

Posted below is a list of upcoming public meetings in Hood River County, along with the website where you can find more information. The times and locations of these meetings are subject to change, so be sure to confirm that you have the most current information before you head to the meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.