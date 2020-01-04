Getting involved in your community can be as simple as finding a local issue that you care about — be it land use, public safety, parks, schools, etc. — and attending a public meeting or two for an agency that deals with that topic. Most groups hold their regular meetings on weekday evenings or afternoons and post the agendas and meeting minutes on their respective websites.
Posted below is a list of upcoming public meetings in Hood River County, along with the website where you can find more information. The times and locations of these meetings are subject to change, so be sure to confirm that you have the most current information before you head to the meeting.
- Port of Cascade Locks: Thursday, Jan. 2, 6 p.m., Cascade Locks City Hall, 140 SW WaNaPa St. portofcascadelocks.org/port-commission.
- Hood River County Board of Commissioners: Monday, Jan. 6, 3 p.m., 601 State St., Hood River. www.co.hood-river.or.us.
- County Planning Commission: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m., 601 State St., Hood River. www.co.hood-river.or.us.
- City of Cascade Locks Planning Commission: Thursday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m., Cascade Locks City Hall, 140 SW WaNaPa St.
- Port of Hood River: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 5 p.m., 1000 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. portofhoodriver.com/about-the-port/meetings-and-public-notices/archives.
- Hood River City Council: Monday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m., Hood River City Hall, 211 Second St. cityofhoodriver.gov/administration/meetings.
- Urban Renewal Agency meeting: Monday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m., Hood River City Hall, 211 Second St. cityofhoodriver.gov/administration/meetings.
- Urban Renewal Advisory Committee meeting: Thursday, Jan. 16, 5:30 p.m., Hood River City Hall, 211 Second St. cityofhoodriver.gov/administration/meetings.
- City of Hood River Planning Commission: Monday, Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m., Hood River City Hall, 211 Second St. cityofhoodriver.gov/administration/meetings.
- Cascade Locks City Council: Monday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m., Cascade Locks City Hall, 140 SW WaNaPa St. www.cascade-locks.or.us.
- Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District Board: Wed., Jan. 15, 6 p.m., Aquatic Center, 1601 May St., Hood River. hoodriverparksandrec.org/board-meetings.
- Hood River County School Board: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m., District Administration Office, 1011 Eugene St., Hood River. www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/hoodriver.
- City of Hood River Tree Committee: Wednesday, Jan. 8, noon, Hood River Fire Department Training Room, 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River. cityofhoodriver.gov/administration/meetings.
- Hood River Library District Board Meeting: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 3 p.m., 502 State St., Hood River. hoodriverlibrary.org/about/board.
- County Safety Committee Meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m., 309 State St., Hood River. www.co.hood-river.or.us.
- Hood River County Water Planning Group: Monday, Feb. 3, 2 p.m. 601 State St., Hood River. www.co.hood-river.or.us.
- Tri-County Mental Health Board: Monday, Jan. 6, 1 p.m., Mid-Columbia Center for Living, 1060 Webber St., The Dalles. www.mccfl.org/team-link/minutes.
