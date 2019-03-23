Spring break for Hood River County School District sites, Horizon Christian School and Mid-Columbia Adventist Christian School happens March 25-29, leaving parents and guardians everywhere to ponder that age-old question: “What are we going to do with the kids?”

Head to the Hood River County Library March 27 for a Tintin party beginning at 2 p.m. — there will be a movie screening, Tintin book giveaway and Belgian waffles. Also on March 27 is a paper flower craft at the Parkdale Library branch, and again on March 29 at the Cascade Locks Library branch; both begin at 11 a.m.

March 30 brings a drop-in Makerspace craft at the Hood River branch site, and this week’s theme also ties in with the Hood River County Reads book “Temperance Creek,” with participants creating wool animals from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Also on March 30 is the monthly Teen Movie Night at the library from 4-6:30 p.m., with snacks and popcorn provided. The movie, “Venom,” is described: “A journalist meets an alien and its bad attitude, setting off some unwilling world-saving adventurers.” Movie watchers must be at least 13 due to some language and violence. More at hoodriverlibrary.org/event/teen-movie-night-march.

All Hood River County Library events are free.

Bring the family March 30 to the Nichols Natural Area, 1 Nichols Parkway, for Columbia Riverkeepers’ spring work party. The kids can help replant the site with native species to restore the habitat. There will be hot drinks and donuts, followed by the planting of trees. Tools and supplies will be provided. RSVP online at bit.ly/VolunteerMarch30.

Don’t forget about our local art centers and museums. Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM) has historical planes and vehicles, as well as a special kids room with a submarine, car and helicopter they can climb in (or on). Visit www.waaamuseum.org for information and ticket prices.

Columbia Center for the Arts’ March exhibit is “Industrial Art” and features “Art of Blacksmithing” in the lobby gallery (more at www.columbiaarts.org) and The History Museum of Hood River County’s “Salmon Connections” temporary exhibit is also in its first month. The museum also features a Children’s Exploration space with hands-on activities and educational displays, suitable for families and children of all ages (more at www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org).

Depending on the weather, there’s a plethora of outside activities in Hood River and the surrounding areas, from parks (like the well-known Children’s Park on Ninth, and the Waterfront Park — but there’s also the Odell Community Park in the McCormick Addition Subdivision that features a separate play area for toddlers, exercise equipment, a bike track and basketball court) to bike trails (Post Canyon) and easy hikes (Indian Creek Trail).

You have no excuses now. Get out and play!