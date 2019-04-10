HRVHS Girl Up is collecting used bras and sports bras for local women in need as well as for homeless shelters around the United States. Locally, the bras will be distributed through Helping Hands Against Violence Women’s Shelter and FISH Food Bank with the help of the high school PERIOD Club.
The club is working with I Support the Girls, which collects and distributes donations of new and used bras and new, sealed packages of tampons and maxi pads to homeless women and girls to restore dignity, said a press release. “To date, they have helped 180,000 girls and women retain their dignity by collecting 350,000 bras and 1,100,000 menstrual hygiene products and distributing them worldwide to 350 vetted shelters and organizations,” it continued.
Melika and Laurel & Eddie, both located on Oak Street in downtown Hood River, will serve as collection points for donated bras and sports bras. There will be an HRVHS Girl Up donation box located in each store. In addition to these two points, there will also be a collection box at Hood River Valley High School.
Donations will be accepted throughout the month of April. Please be sure that all donations are cleaned prior to dropping off in collection boxes.
HRVHS Girl Up thanks the community for its participation and support with this program, said the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.