The 13th annual Gorge Artists Open Studio Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3-5. This year, 48 juried artists will open their studios to the public for this free tour featuring work in a variety of mediums and styles.
The tour is self-guided, with studios located from Cascade Locks to The Dalles and from Parkdale to Trout Lake. The tour provides an insight into the environment in which art is created, said a press release.
“It is our mission to advance art and encourage artists in the Columbia River Gorge by building community among artists and the public, promoting art and business education, and providing opportunities for the public to experience and enjoy art,” continued the press release.
For a list of artists and locations, visit www.gorgeartists.org.
