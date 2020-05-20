Votes have been totaled for the May 19 Primary Election.
Ballots must be received by county elections offices by 8 p.m. on May 19 in order to be counted.
Voting finished after Columbia Gorge News’ deadline: For each county’s local results go to your county’s website. For state and federal races, see the Oregon Secretary of State website at sos.oregon.gov.
As of Monday afternoon, here are the turnout totals for Gorge counties:
Wasco: 6,420 ballots, 37.1 percent (online at co.wasco.or.us)
"As of this morning, we were at 5217 ballots received which is 29.68 percent, compared to 30.55 percent on the same day in 2016," Wasco Clerk Lisa Gambee said Monday. "We've had a steady stream of ballots coming in today, so I expect it to be higher at the end of the day."
Sherman: 584 ballots have been cast — 41.3 percent (online at co.sherman.or.us)
Hood River: 6,426 ballots turned in, a 42.7 percent turnout (online at co.hood-river.or.us)
Hood River County officials reported that the number of accepted ballot stands now at 6,124 — that 312-vote difference reflects ballots turned in but not yet counted because of their “question” status, usually the result of signatures that are incomplete, illegible, or different than the one on record for that voter.
Steps to help people with question ballots have been updated this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Deputy Clerk Darlene Johnson exlained:
"When a ballot has been returned by the voter, the signature on the return identification ballot is compared to the signature on the voter’s most current registration record. If the county discovers that the signature on the ballot return envelope is different than the signature on their voter registration card, a letter is sent to the voter with a blank voter registration card request that they provide us with an updated signed registration card.
"Often the signature in our system is an older signature from the Department of Motor Vehicles and their signature has changed since they originally registered. They have up until June 2, 2020, to provide the county with an updated signature card. If they fail to do this, the vote won’t count and their voter registration is placed on inactive status."
Those needing to come to the office are offered curbside ballot replacement/reissue service for any voter who has lost/damaged/misplaced their ballot, forgot to sign their ballot or signed the wrong envelope.
“All they need to do is come to call our office at 541-386-1442 and we will meet them out front with a new voter’s registration card and/or ballot replacement request on a clipboard, they can fill out their information, and we will return with their ballot,” Johnson said.
“We will wear a mask and gloves to protect their health and voters don’t even need to get out of their cars,” she said. “We will be open today from 9 a.m. to noon and 1- 4 p.m. and all day on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m."
Voters in northeast Oregon are choosing candidates to advance to the November Primary in Legislative races:
House Dist. 52: Democrat Anna Williams, the incumbent, and Jeff Helfrich, Republican; both are Hood River residents.
House Dist. 57: Democrat Roland Ruhe of Irrigon versus the incumbent, Republican Greg Smith of Heppner
House Dist. 59: Arlene Burns of Mosier and Tyler Gabriel of Culver, both Democrats, challenge incumbent Daniel Bonham, Republican from The Dalles.
Senate Dist. 29: Republican incumbent Bill Hansell faces challenges from Democrats Garison Alger and Mildred O’Callaghan; all are from Pendleton.
Senate Dist. 30: Lynn Findley, Republican of Vale and Carina Miller, Democrat of Warm Springs, running for seat vacated by Cliff Bentz, now a candidate for Here’s what else is on the ballot in Gorge counties in Oregon.
Wasco:
Assessor: Jill Amery
Clerk: Lisa Gambee
Commissioner, Position 2: Steve Kramer and Marcus Swift
DA: Incumbent Eric Nisley, Matthew Ellis
Sherman County:
Sheriff — Brad Lohrey
Justice of the Peace — Ron McDermid, Geremy Shull, and Deanna Christiansen
County Clark — Kristi Brown
Lohrey and McDermid are incumbents.
Hood River County:
Sheriff: Matt English
County Commission Chair: Mike Oates
County Commission Position 2: Paul Henke, Arthur Babitz
County Commission, Position 4: Les Perkins
DA: Carrie Rasmussen and Sean Kallery
Oates, English, and Perkins are incumbents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.