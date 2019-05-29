Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) invites the community to join in celebrating the volunteers and GEM’s many initiatives and programs throughout the area.
The theme of this year’s celebration is “It’s a GEM of a Story!” The event takes place on Sunday, June 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, and includes a taco bar dinner from 5-5:45 p.m. and program from 5:45-7 p.m.
“Hear inspiring stories of change and meaningful partnerships that build a stronger and more compassionate Gorge Community,” said a press release.
GEM member organizations and partners are providing the taco bar dinner. Those attending are invited to bring a favorite dessert to share.
The event is free and open to the public.
GEM is a regional organization that strives to unite diverse faith communities in a common concern for justice, freedom, peace and environmental care. GEM’s fiscal oversight supports the Aging in the Gorge Alliance, Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network, Columbia Gorge Peace Fellowship, Emergency Voucher Program, Hood River Shelter Services and family and phone support funds for ICE immigrant detainees held at NORCOR.
GEM was the initial organizer and fiscal sponsor for the Hood River County Community ID program. GEM coordinates the community’s annual Martin Luther King celebration and a candidates’ voter education forum each October. GEM is dedicated to fostering a greater sense of belonging and community engagement, said a press release.
For more information, contact Rev. Judy Zimmerman at jzimmerman@uuma.org or 541-402-1860.
