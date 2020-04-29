Mycole Cardona, left, and Terry Cobb of Cobblestone Catering have delivered over 2,000 meals for Oregon Veterans Home staff in April. The meal deliveries were donated by the construction company Whiting Turner, who hired Cobblestone Catering, to prepare and deliver meals Monday through Friday throughout the month. Staff thankfully enjoyed a culinary trip around the world with spaghetti, burritos, chicken salad sandwiches, wraps and more. Many of the staff have been working long shifts, and a great lunch has been something to look forward to.