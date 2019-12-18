The Gorge Rebuild-It Center, 995 Tucker Road, is hosting a gift making class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 21. Make clever, upcycled last-minute gifts.
“Why fight the last Saturday before Christmas crowds?” asks a press release. “We’ll have materials and instructions for at least three gifts you can make quickly for those tough-to-buy-for loved ones. Expect to make some nice coasters out of travertine tile, a little tile planter, a key-hiding rock, or maybe a fridge magnet — if you bring a photo or picture.”
This event is designed for adults; donations will be gratefully accepted.
The facility is located just off Tucker Road, near Brookside Drive on the Heights in Hood River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.