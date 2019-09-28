Women with dependents who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards (formerly the Soroptimist Women’s Opportunity Awards).
Applications may be accessed at soroptimist.org — look for “Live Your Dream.” The application deadline is Nov. 15.
Soroptimist International of Hood River will provide a $1,500 cash grant to three award recipients. One of the recipients will then be advanced to the Soroptimist Northwest Region level, where she could receive up to an additional $5,000.
Recipients can use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense.
Soroptimist International of Hood River fundraises locally. Lunafest, raffles and Families in the Park food sales contribute to SIHR’s ability to give the money back to the community in the form of these cash awards, according to a press release.
The Live Your Dream Award provides more than $1.6 million in cash grants to head-of-household women in need each year. Since the program’s inception in 1972, approximately $30 million has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their dreams of a better life for themselves and their families.
These awards help improve the recipients’ quality of life, builds their confidence, strengthens their self-determination and makes them want to, in turn, help others. Helping women in this way has the demonstrated effect of leading to stronger communities, nations and the world.
Soroptimist International of Hood River is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. For more information, contact Kate Dougherty, 541-386-3850 or kated@gorge.net. For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org.
