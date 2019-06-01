June’s First Friday brings Oak Street closures and the annual STEM Fair.
Fifty local businesses, organizations and school groups will convene on Oak Street in downtown Hood River on June 7 from 5-7 p.m. for the event.
The event is coordinated by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub.
Activities and displays will be presented by representatives from local groups whose core work directly relates to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Residents are also invited to meet with and talk to members of the Hood River County Energy Council on June 7 from 5-7 p.m. during the STEM Fair. Hood River County and five partner organizations involved in the development of the Hood River Energy Plan are working collaboratively to meet the ambitious goals of the plan. An all-volunteer committee, known as the Hood River County Energy Council, are assessing potential projects, ranging from a community solar project to electrifying the public vehicle fleet to bicycle infrastructure.
Children and adults alike will enjoy checking out a vintage electric car, designing aerodynamic shapes to test in a modified wind tunnel, looking through telescopes and playing with slime, said a press release. Additional topics include robotics, engineering, food science, agriculture, and more.
The Gorge STEM Fair is open to all, but is specifically targeted towards families with school-aged children. Organizers hope to cultivate interest in STEM fields, raise awareness of the breadth of STEM careers in the Gorge and celebrate the ways people can get involved in local STEM opportunities, said a press release.
The Gorge STEM Fair is made possible by support from Overwatch Imaging, Gorge Ice Cream, Insitu, Hood River County Schools and the City of Hood River, according to a press release. Hosts come from Hood River, Wasco, Klickitat and Skamania counties. For more information on STEM Hub, visit gorgestem.org/stemfair or call 541-296-2046.
