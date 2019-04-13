

The Gorge Wellness Alliance (GWA), a newly-formed group of local health advocates and founded by One Community Health, is looking for four local Gorge people to be featured in a mini video documentary entitled “Cultivate: Compassion.”

The interviewee needs are as follows:

Four people total, three youths (ages 16-25) and one person age 50 or older

People who are willing to share their story on camera

People who come across as friendly, likeable and articulate

People who are living positive, productive lives despite mental health and/or substance abuse challenges

The mini documentary will be filmed and produced by professional filmmaker Michael Coen of CoenFilm. Videos will be shared and promoted online through social media and website platforms from GWA partners in the Columbia River Gorge region.

Mental health and substance abuse issues are very common in the Gorge, but many people still fear speaking about them, due to stigma, said an OCH press release. A recent survey showed that one in three adults and one in four youth in the region has a mental health condition. The goal of this documentary is to reduce stigma surrounding these common issues, get people talking to one another in a compassionate way, and encourage people to get help if they need it.

Those interested in learning more may contact Colleen Regalbuto by April 26 at 503-560-6402 or cregalbuto@hotmail.com

About the Gorge Wellness Alliance

The Gorge Wellness Alliance is a collective of Oregon and Washington health advocates working to promote compassion, capability and self-worth in every person in Gorge communities. GWA was founded by One Community Health in 2018. Participants and advisers include Comprehensive Healthcare, Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center, Hood River County Prevention Office, National Alliance on Mental Illness-Gorge Chapter, North Central Public Health District, One Community Health, Skamania County Community Health, Southwest Accountable Community of Health, The Next Door and YouthThink.