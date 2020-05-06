Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced that tribal communities in Oregon will receive over $430,000 to support the needs of elders and in an effort to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
The funding is being allocated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress approved last month.
“The coronavirus poses unique risks and challenges to elders in communities across Oregon — and some of these challenges are felt the hardest among tribal communities,” said Merkley. “The federal government is not doing enough overall to help tribes through this crisis, but I’m glad that these grants will help keep food on the table for these communities. But in the next bill Congress and the President need to get more resources to tribal governments so they can meet the critical needs of their members during the pandemic and recession.”
“Tribal elders throughout Oregon facing both COVID-19’s health dangers and economic uncertainties urgently need support to get through this historic crisis,” Wyden said. “While I am gratified these federal resources are now available for meal delivery and more for tribes in our state, I also will keep battling to make sure all tribal families have access to the resources they require and that the federal government upholds its unique trust responsibility to the tribes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.