The Viento State Park campground was put on Level 1 (“Get Ready”) evacuation alert late Friday afternoon when a grassland fire was reported in Viento State Park north of I-84.
The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area responded at approximately 4:11 p.m., with assistance from West Side Fire and Cascade Locks Fire. All Hood River fire units cleared the scene around 6 p.m. on Friday, and ODF reported that the fire was completely contained at approximately 6:54 p.m.
The fire burned approximately an acre of grassland, mostly cottonwood, and no injuries or property damage were reported.
ODF determined the fire’s point of origin to be near the bank of the Columbia River, but found no clear indication of what started the fire.
The cause is still under investigation.
