The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM) has been selected as a stop for the 2019 Great Race, announced a WAAAM press release. This year’s race runs from Riverside, Calif., to Tacoma, Wash., in the race’s first all-West Coast journey in 36 years.
“Among all the possible stop choices to travel through Oregon, Hood River was chosen for its small-town charm, scenery, and WAAAM,” said the press release.
“The Great Race is an antique, vintage and collector car competitive controlled-speed endurance road rally on public highways,” continued the release.
“It is a test of a driver and navigator team’s ability to follow precise course instructions that indicate every turn, speed change, stop, and start that the team must make throughout the day (usually 250-plus a day) and the car’s ability to endure on a cross-country trip.
“It is not a test of top speed — instead, the objective is to arrive at each checkpoint at the correct time, not the fastest. Devices like GPS or computers are not permitted, and odometers are taped over to ensure that instructions are being followed to the letter.”
This year’s race will have 120 cars. Racers will arrive in waves at WAAAM between noon and 3 p.m. on Friday, June 28. There will be time to chat with the drivers during this stop and check out all the fun cars, said the press release.
More information on the Great Race can be found at www.greatrace.com.
