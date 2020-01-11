W. Maverick Geller, son of Marc and Jennifer Geller of Hood River and a student at Hood River Valley High School, has been nominated to the United States Merchant Marine Academy and the United States Air Force Academy.
U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) announced Wednesday that he has nominated 13 Oregon students for acceptance to one of the prestigious United States service academies. Walden’s Service Academy Nomination Board — retired and active-duty military officers who interviewed potential candidates for the service academies — recommended each student based on their academic performance, extracurricular involvement and character.
“It is an honor to nominate these outstanding young Oregonians to our nation’s service academies,” Walden said. “These future leaders have earned these well-deserved nominations through years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to character. By pursuing higher education at one of our country’s select service academies, these students have shown a desire to lead by example, grow intellectually, and serve the United States in uniform.
“I am confident that each nominee will be successful in this admirable endeavor and that their futures will be bright.”
Serving on Walden’s Service Academy Nomination Board are Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Frank Toney, Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Dave Dotterrer, Retired U.S. Navy Captain Harriet Harris, Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeff Smith, and Oregon Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Travis Lee.
The service academies include the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.; the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.; and the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.
Final selection for admission to the service academies will be determined by officials at each academy this spring.
