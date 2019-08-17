Groups raise Alzheimer’s awareness — and funds
A barbecue, a Nerf target shoot and a community party all helped raise $3,976.78 for the Alzheimer’s Association Oregon & Southwest Washington Chapter’s Longest Day fundraiser.
The annual event asks people to do something they or a family member with Alzheimer’s loved and use that activity to raise funds to assist the Alzheimer’s Association’s quest to end the disease.
A national day of awareness, there were three activities planned in the Hood River area over the course of several days.
The first was a Sunshine Club respite care program barbecue June 18 — held outdoors to enhance their participants’ experience, as studies show getting outside improves the body, mind and spirit, said a Sunshine Club press release.
It was also an opportunity for the community to see the program in action and enjoy the new patio area, recently constructed with donations of materials and labor.
“It’s important for early-stage Alzheimer’s patients to walk with caregivers, given the risk of wandering. Another physical benefit comes from breathing fresh air (and) regular outdoor walks stimulate the brain,” said the press release.
Hawks Ridge Assisted Living held a “Stay on Target” Nerf target walk and shoot on June 20, and Aging in the Gorge Alliance partnered with Double Mountain for a Longest Day Party on June 21 that included live music, educational speakers and raffles.
An Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers support group is held every second Wednesday of the month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center. All are welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.