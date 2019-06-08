The Guardians of the LEGO Galaxy, a First Lego League team from Hood River Middle School, competed in the FLL International Open in Legoland, Calif., from May 17-19.
The Guardians met teams from all over the world in the Robot Game and gave presentations in Core Values and a project that would enhance space travel in some way, said a press release.
The team won a Judges Award for its project (Making Space Accessible to the Visually Impaired), which sought to enable those with visual disabilities to travel to space.
The team was able to travel to California thanks to donations of family, friends, community and the Columbia Gorge Tech Alliance.
“The team worked incredibly hard for 10 months and were excited to win an award in an international competition for a project that meant so much to them,” said parent Corinda Hankins-Elliott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.