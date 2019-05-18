Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association recruited a new music maker for its “Symphonic Spectacular” season finale this weekend: A gleaming Kawai grand piano, on loan from Portland’s West Coast Piano.

On May 17 and 19, the Gorge Sinfonietta will play a season finale concert, including a world premier piece by CGOA Artistic Director Mark Steighner, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor.

The Grieg Piano Concerto will be performed by local musician Kathryn Apland, who is not only a long-time Sinfonietta member, playing oboe, but a well-known piano teacher and performing artist with a long resume of studies.

CGOA’s Nancy Merz oversaw delivery of the Kawai on Tuesday.

The concert will include the premiere of “Becoming Mountains,” a newly commissioned work by Steighner.

Grieg’s concerto, written in 1860, is one of the most familiar pieces in the repertoire for piano and orchestra.

Symphonic Spectacular Season Finale concerts are Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m., both at the Hood River Middle School auditorium.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 CGOA members, $5 youth (ages 10-17) and free for kids under 10.

Tickets are available at the door and through gorgeorchestra.org. A short talk by Steighner about the music will precede the concert.