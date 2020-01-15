Staff Sergeant Augustus “Gus” Fletcher, 25, passed away Dec. 29, 2019, and friends are hosting a memorial fundraiser to benefit his wife Amy, daughters Harlow and Finley and son Benjamin.
The event will begin at the Hood River Sportsman Club, 2292 Tucker Road, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 with a trap shoot. This is a no-alcohol, kid-friendly event, said a press release, and all are welcome to attend.
A silent auction will begin at 10 a.m. as well, continuing through the evening.
Later, a live band will play at Taby’s Hole in One Clubhouse at the old golf course at 5 p.m., featuring Jody Moreau. Adult beverages will be sold, but minors are welcome to attend.
Fletcher served as an Infantryman with the 101st Airborne Division through two deployments to Afghanistan and was currently assigned as a United States Army Recruiter in Durango, Colo., said a press release.
