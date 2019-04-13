The Next Door’s Gorge Youth Mentoring (GYM) program hosted its annual pool party April 8 at the Hood River Aquatic Center. About 15 youth and their mentors from Hood River, Klickitat and Wasco counties attended the event, where they swam in the pool and swung from the rope swing. Pizza was also served.
Casey and her mentor, Keagan (pictured at right), spent their rainy Sunday afternoon bonding, laughing, and floating on pool noodles with other matches, said a GYM press release. The pair spends time together regularly and enjoys a variety of activities, including going to the movies, playing in the park, and walking Keagan’s dogs.
The Next Door’s Gorge Youth Mentoring program provides young people ages 6-21 with one-on-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. Right now, there are over 20 youth in Hood River, Klickitat and Wasco counties eagerly waiting for their mentors. To learn more, contact Emily Roberts at 541-490-9979.
