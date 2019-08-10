(Continued from Aug. 7)
Original Art, Painting, Acrylic, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Amanda Emerson, Hood River, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, R
CeCelia Graffius, Hood River, R
Virginia Smith, Hood River, R
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, R
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, R
Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, B
Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, R
Faith Ocheskey, Hood River, B
Original Art, Print Making or Stenciling, Intermediate
Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, R
Original Art, Collage or Mosaic, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Bella Rogers, Bingen, B
Niya Payton, Hood River, B
Elisabeth Bozarth, The Dalles, R
Megan Lavery, Hood River, B
Makenna Losee, The Dalles, R
Hailey Betts, Hood River, B
Original Art, Other 2-D Work, Intermediate
Kirie Nesbitt, Hood River, B
Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, B
Original Art, Multiple Media, 2-D, Junior
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, R
Original Art, Casting/Modeling/Assembly, Junior
Zachary Kime, Mosier, B
Original Art, Other 3-D Work, Junior and Intermediate
Gabriel Kime, Mosier, R
Trey Olmstead, Hood River, B
Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, B
Original Art, Pastels, Junior
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, R
Non-Original Art, Painting, Wood, Intermediate and Senior
Alexis Weber, Hood River, B
Anna Pickering, Parkdale, B
Faith Ocheskey, Hood River, B
Non-Original Art, Stencil/Print/Stamp, Intermediate
Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, CH, B
Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, B
Alexis Weber, Hood River, R
Anna Pickering, Parkdale, R
Non-Original Art, Collage/Decoupage, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Zachary Kime, Mosier, B
Gabriel Kime, Mosier, R
Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, R
Faith Ocheskey, Hood River, R
Non-Original Art, Assemblage, Junior and Senior
Lyra-Sage Nesbitt, Hood River, B
Faith Ocheskey, Hood River, R
Non-Original Art, Wearable Clothing, Junior
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B
Gabriel Kime, Mosier, R
Non-Original Art, Wearable Art
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B
Aiden Krieger, Hood River, B
Isabel Rivera, Parkdale, R
Original Art, Art Painting
Bella Rogers, Bingen, B
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, R
Faith Ocheskey, Hood River, B
Katie Zeman, Hood River, B
Faith Ocheskey, Hood River, B
Gabriel Kime, Mosier, B
Isabel Rivera, Parkdale, B
Gabriel Kime, Mosier, B
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, B
Photography, Landscape, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Rylee Akin, Hood River, CH, B
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, B
Bailey Lea Hilkey, Parkdale, B
Anna Pickering, Parkdale, CH, B
Azrielle Walker, Hood River, B
Clayton Green, Parkdale, B
Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, RC, B
Photography, People, Intermediate
Rigert, Marisa Hood River B
Zeman, Katie Hood River B
Photography, Nature, Animals, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B
Amanda Emerson, Hood River, R
CeCelia Graffius, Hood River, R
Alexis Weber, Hood River, B
Anna Pickering, Parkdale, B
Azrielle Walker, Hood River, R
Makenna Losee, The Dalles, R
Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, B
Photography, Nature, Plants, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, CH, B
Bailey Lea Hilkey, Parkdale, B
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B
Amanda Emerson, Hood River, R
Megan Lavery, Hood River, CH, B
Marisa Rigert, Hood River, B
Katie Zeman, Hood River, B
Hailey Betts, Hood River, B
Photography, Other Interesting Subject, Intermediate
Clayton Green, Parkdale, B
Photography, Texture/Series or Story/Scavenger Hunt/Photography Club, Junior
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, B
Niya Payton, Hood River, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, B
Clayton Green, Parkdale, B
Individual Exhibit, something made
Brogan Rogers, Bingen, P (four)
Jorge Barrancos, Hood River, P (two)
Judah Garrett, Hood River, P (three)
Julie Harjo, Hood River, P (three)
Tyson Harjo, Hood River, P (5)
Hattie Jones, Hood River, P
Piper Jones, Hood River, P
Caelum Krieger, Hood River, P (2)
Emily Murphy, Hood River, P (4)
Page Nesbitt, Hood River, P (2)
Tesla Smith, Hood River, P (2)
Ellie-Beth Van Metre, Hood River, P (3)
Hazel Wood, Hood River, P (9)
Zana Barnes, Mt. Hood, P (9)
Kayleigh Nixon, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, P (10)
Gage Aubert, Parkdale, P (2)
Hilda Barrera, Parkdale, P (10)
Matthew Bozarth, The Dalles, P (3)
Individual Exhibit, Something Learned
Jorge Barrancos, Hood River, P (2)
Julie Harjo, Hood River, P (2)
Emilia Logan, Hood River, P (2)
Ellie-Beth Van Metre, Hood River, P (3)
Hazel Wood, Hood River, P (10)
Zana Barnes, Mt. Hood, P (4)
Kayleigh Nixon, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, P (10)
Hilda Barrera, Parkdale, P (10)
Matthew Bozarth, The Dalles, P
Cloverbud Individual Exhibit, poster, scrapbook or record book
Brogan Rogers, Bingen, P
Caelum Krieger, Hood River, P
Emily Murphy, Hood River, P
Zana Barnes, Mt. Hood, P
Kayleigh Nixon, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, P
Gage Aubert, Parkdale, P
Hilda Barrera, Parkdale, P
Matthew Bozarth, The Dalles, P
Livestock Judging Contest
Hailey Harjo, Hood River, B
Karyna Marquez, Hood River, B
Sierra Muenzer, Odell, B
Elisabeth Bozarth, The Dalles, R
Marina Castaneda, Hood River, B
Joey Frazier, Hood River, B
Katie Zeman, Hood River, B
Briana Cantrell, Odell, B
Elly Fateley, Parkdale, B
Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, B
Anna Pickering, Parkdale, B
Alexis Weber, Hood River, R
Morgan Baker, Hood River, B
Bailey Fraizer, Hood River, B
Chloe Cantrell, Odell, B
Livestock Judging Contest, Cloverbud
Julie Harjo, Hood River, B
Tyson Harjo, Hood River, B
Junior Heifer Calf, Crossbred
Jocelyn Marquez, Hood River, CH, B
Senior Cow
Peter Regentin, Parkdale, CH, B
Non-Market Steer
Celilo Brun, Mt. Hood, B
Market Steer
Castaneda, Marina Hood River, CH, B
Marquez, Karyna Hood River, RC, B
Castaneda, Emilo Hood River, B
Marquez, Jocelyn Hood River, B
Beef Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Karyna Marquez, Hood River, GC, CH, B
Jocelyn Marquez, Hood River, GC, CH, B
Marina Castaneda, Hood River, RC, B
Celilo Brun, Mt. Hood, RG, CH, B
Peter Regentin, Parkdale, RC, B
Emilo Castaneda, Hood River, B
Heritage Turkeys
Gabriel Kime, Mosier, CH, B
Zachary Kime, Mosier, RC, B
Pullet, APA Stan Bred Large Fowl
McKenzie Campbell, Camas, CH, B
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, RC, B
McKenzie Campbell, Camas, B
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B
Note: American Poultry Association (APA)
Cockerel, APA Stan Bred Large Fowl
McKenzie Campbell, Camas, B
Aubrie Weber, Hood River, W
Hen, APA Stan Bred Large Fowl
Megan Lavery, Hood River, CH, B
Taylor Routson, Parkdale, RC, B
Megan Lavery, Hood River, B
Kennley Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Julia Bounds, Parkdale, B
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B
Valentina Najera-Ponce, Hood River, R
Aubrie Weber, Hood River, W
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, W
Pullet, Non-APA Stan Bred Large Fowl
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B
Alexis Weber, Hood River, RC, B
Lyra-Sage Nesbitt, Hood River, B
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B
Cockerel, Non-APA Stan Bred Large Fowl
Alexis Weber, Hood River, B
Hen, Non-APA Stan Bred Large Fowl
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, W
Pullet, Cross-Bred Large Fowl
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, RC, B
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B
Cockerel, Cross-Bred Large Fowl
Gabriel Kime, Mosier, B
Zachary Kime, Mosier, W
Pullet, APA and ABA Standard Bred, Bantam
Megan Lavery, Hood River, CH, B
Megan Lavery, Hood River, RC, B
Sarah Routson, Parkdale, RC, B
Hailey Betts, Hood River, B
Josie Stroud, Hood River, B
Makenna Losee, The Dalles, B
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B
Hailey Betts, Hood River, R
Alli Patterson, Hood River, R
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, R
Cockerel, APA and ABA Standard Bred, Bantam
Megan Lavery, Hood River, CH, B
Hailey Betts, Hood River, B
Amanda Emerson, Hood River, B
Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, B
Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, B
Alli Patterson, Hood River, R
Alli Patterson, Hood River, R
Hen, APA and ABA Standard Bred, Bantam
Colbey Hughes, Parkdale, B
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, R
Marisa Rigert, Hood River, R
Sarah Routson, Parkdale, R
Pullet, Non-Standard Bred, Bantam
Kirie Nesbitt, Hood River, B
Young Female, APA Standard Bred Duck
Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, CH, B
Azrielle Walker, Hood River, RC, B
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, R
Young Male, APA Standard Bred Duck
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, CH, B
Hailey Harjo, Hood River, RC, B
Alexis Weber, Hood River, B
Young Female, APA Standard Bred Goose
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, R
Production Hen, Chicken
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, B
Market Chicken, Broilers/Fryers 4-6 pounds, under 8 weeks
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, R
Market Chicken Broiler/Fryer 4-6 pounds, pen of 3 under 8 weeks
Makenna Losee, The Dalles, CH, B
Market Ducks, Pen of 3
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B
Market Single Duck, less than 8 weeks
Marisa Rigert, Hood River, CH, B
Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, RC, B
Market Turkey, 16 to under 20 pounds, less than 16 weeks (Poultry)
Colbey Hughes, Parkdale, CH, B
Kirie Nesbitt, Hood River, RC, B
McKenzie Campbell, Camas, B
Lyra-Sage Nesbitt, Hood River, B
Kennley Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, R
Julia Bounds, Parkdale, R
Market Turkey, 20-30 pounds, less than 25 weeks
Sarah Routson, Parkdale, CH, B
Keegan Losee, The Dalles, RC, B
Valentina Najera-Ponce, Hood River, B
Taylor Routson, Parkdale, B
Market Single Goose, 8-15 pounds, less than 20 weeks
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, R
Chicken, Eggs
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, CH, B
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, RC, B
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B
Jadira Palacios-Barajas, Parkdale, RC, B
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, B
Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, B
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, B
Lucy Taylor, Parkdale, B
Marisa Rigert, Hood River, R
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, R
Lucy Taylor, Parkdale, R
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B
Jadira Palacios-Barajas, Parkdale, RC, B
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, R
Marisa Rigert, Hood River, R
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, R
Sarah Routson, Parkdale, W
Poultry Showmanship, Cloverbud Display
Julie Harjo, Hood River, P
Tyson Harjo, Hood River, P
Wyatt Johnston, Hood River, P
Emily Murphy, Hood River, P
Abbie Patterson, Hood River, P
Zana Barnes, Mt. Hood, P
Hilda Barrera, Parkdale, P
Poultry Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Benefield Kennley, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, CH, B
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, RC, B
Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B
Kirie Nesbitt, Hood River, GC, B
Colbey Hughes, Parkdale, RC, B
Marisa Rigert, Hood River, B
Alexis Weber, Hood River, B
Aubrie Weber, Hood River, B
Julia Bounds, Parkdale, B
Sarah Routson, Parkdale, R
Taylor Routson, Parkdale, R
Keegan Losee, The Dalles, R
Makenna Losee, The Dalles, R
McKenzie Campbell, Camas, CH, B
Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, RC, B
Hailey Betts, Hood River, R
Poultry Showmanship, Junior Novice and Intermediate Novice
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, CH, B
Lyra-Sage Nesbitt, Hood River, RC, B
Hailey Harjo, Hood River, B
Alli Patterson, Hood River, B
Zachary Kime, Mosier, B
Amanda Emerson, Hood River, R
Valentina Najera-Ponce, Hood River, R
Gabriel Kime, Mosier, R
Josie Stroud, Hood River, B
Azrielle Walker, Hood River, B
Sarah Routson, Parkdale, B
Fancy, Young Hen
Megan Lavery, Hood River, B
Fancy, Young Cock/ Utility, Old Cock
Megan Lavery, Hood River, CH, B
Megan Lavery, Hood River, RC, B
Pigeon Showmanship, Intermediate
Megan Lavery, Hood River, GC, CH, B
New Zealand, Junior Doe
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, RG, CH, B
Satin, Junior Doe
Bailey Lea Hilkey, Parkdale, R
Lucy Taylor, Parkdale, R
Britania Petite, Senior Buck
Eva Murray, Hood River, CH, B
Himalayan, Senior Buck
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, R
Lop (Holland), Senior Doe
Braden Zorza, Parkdale, RC, B
Jess Aubert, Parkdale, B
Lop (Holland), Senior Buck
Makenna Losee, The Dalles, GC, CH, B
Amanda Emerson, Hood River, B
McKinzie Smith, Hood River, R
Netherland Dwarf, Senior Doe
Eva Murray, Hood River, R
Polish, Junior Doe
Niya Payton, Hood River, R
Other Lightweight Breeds and Crossbred, Senior Doe
Azrielle Walker, Hood River, RC, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, B
Aiden Krieger, Hood River, B
Alexis Weber, Hood River, B
Addison Van Metre, Hood River, R
Aubrie Weber, Hood River, R
Other Lightweight Breeds and Crossbred, Senior Buck
CeCelia Graffius, Hood River, CH, B
Josie Stroud, Hood River, B
Lucy Taylor, Parkdale, R
Doe with Production Records
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, R
Market Roaster
Katie Zeman, Hood River, GC, CH, B
Tanned Pelt, Intermediate
Megan Lavery, Hood River, CH, B
Rabbit Showmanship, Cloverbud Display
Hattie Jones, Hood River, P
Piper Jones, Hood River, P
Emilia Logan, Hood River, P
Emily Murphy, Hood River, P
Page Nesbitt, Hood River, P
Abbie Patterson, Hood River, P
Clinton Smith, Hood River, P
Ellie-Beth Van Metre, Hood River, P
Kayleigh Nixon, Mt. Hood Parkdale, P
Gage Aubert, Parkdale, P
Rabbit Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Jennica Rigert, Hood River, CH, B
Aiden Krieger, Hood River, RC, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, R
Cole Fox, Hood River, R
Jess Aubert, Parkdale, R
Lucy Taylor, Parkdale, R
Katie Zeman, Hood River, RG, CH
Aubrie Weber, Hood River, RC, B
Alexis Weber, Hood River, R
Briana Cantrell, Odell, R
Makenna Losee, The Dalles, R
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, CH, B
Eva Murray, Hood River, RC, B
Chloe Cantrell, Odell, R
Rabbit Showmanship, Junior Novice and Intermediate Novice
Amanda Emerson, Hood River, CH, B
Addison Van Metre, Hood River, RC, B
CeCelia Graffius, Hood River, B
Niya Payton, Hood River, B
McKinzie Smith, Hood River, B
Hannah Hamilton, Olivia Parkdale, B
Bailey Hilkey, Lea Parkdale, B
Braden Zorza, Parkdale, B
Josie Stroud, Hood River, R
Azrielle Walker, Hood River, R
Abyssinian, Senior Boar
Rylee Akin, Hood River, R
American, Intermediate Sow
Aiden Krieger, Hood River, RC, B
American, Intermediate Boar
Virginia Smith, Hood River, B
American, Senior Boar
Valentina Najera-Ponce, Hood River, GC, CH, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, B
Aiden Krieger, Hood River, R
White Crested, Senior Sow
Colbey Hughes, Parkdale, R
Crossbred, Senior Boar
Rylee Akin, Hood River, GC, CH, B
Cavy Showmanship, Cloverbud Display
Caelum Krieger, Hood River, P (2)
Luciana Najera-Ponce, Hood River, P (2)
Tesla Smith, Hood River, P (2)
Cavy Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate and Junior Novice
Valentina Najera-Ponce, Hood River, GC, CH, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, RC, B
Colbey Hughes, Parkdale, GC, CH, B
Alexis Weber, Hood River, RG, RC, B
Amanda Emerson, Hood River, RG, CH, B
Aiden Krieger, Hood River, RC, B
Virginia Smith, Hood River, B
4-H Market Lamb, Wether or Ewe
Myah McCafferty, Parkdale, GC, B
Elisabeth Bozarth, The Dalles, RC, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, B
Morgan Baker, Hood River, B
Emma Balzer, Hood River, B
Charley Beam, Hood River, B
Maurissa Eshleman, Hood River, B
Hailey Harjo, Hood River, B
Maximos Landry, Hood River, B
Wyatt Smith, Hood River, B
Addison Van Metre, Hood River, B
Dillon Loomis, Odell, B
Sierra Muenzer, Odell, B
Sheep Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate, Senior and Junior Novice
Sierra Muenzer, Odell, GC, CH, B
Hailey Harjo, Hood River, RG, RC, B
Wyatt Smith, Hood River, CH, B
Dillon Loomis, Odell, RC, B
Myah McCafferty, Parkdale, GC, CH, B
Morgan Baker, Hood River, RG, RC, B
Maurissa Eshleman, Hood River, B
Elisabeth Bozarth, The Dalles, CH, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, RC, B
Charley Beam, Hood River, B
Maximos Landry, Hood River, B
Addison Van Metre, Hood River, B
(0) comments
