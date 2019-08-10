(Continued from Aug. 7)

Original Art, Painting, Acrylic, Junior, Intermediate and Senior

Amanda Emerson, Hood River, B

Rylee Akin, Hood River, R

CeCelia Graffius, Hood River, R

Virginia Smith, Hood River, R

Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, R

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, R

Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, B

Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, R

Faith Ocheskey, Hood River, B

Original Art, Print Making or Stenciling, Intermediate

Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, R

Original Art, Collage or Mosaic, Junior, Intermediate and Senior

Bella Rogers, Bingen, B

Niya Payton, Hood River, B

Elisabeth Bozarth, The Dalles, R

Megan Lavery, Hood River, B

Makenna Losee, The Dalles, R

Hailey Betts, Hood River, B

Original Art, Other 2-D Work, Intermediate

Kirie Nesbitt, Hood River, B

Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, B

Original Art, Multiple Media, 2-D, Junior

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, R

Original Art, Casting/Modeling/Assembly, Junior

Zachary Kime, Mosier, B

Original Art, Other 3-D Work, Junior and Intermediate

Gabriel Kime, Mosier, R

Trey Olmstead, Hood River, B

Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, B

Original Art, Pastels, Junior

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, R

Non-Original Art, Painting, Wood, Intermediate and Senior

Alexis Weber, Hood River, B

Anna Pickering, Parkdale, B

Faith Ocheskey, Hood River, B

Non-Original Art, Stencil/Print/Stamp, Intermediate

Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, CH, B

Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, B

Alexis Weber, Hood River, R

Anna Pickering, Parkdale, R

Non-Original Art, Collage/Decoupage, Junior, Intermediate and Senior

Zachary Kime, Mosier, B

Gabriel Kime, Mosier, R

Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, R

Faith Ocheskey, Hood River, R

Non-Original Art, Assemblage, Junior and Senior

Lyra-Sage Nesbitt, Hood River, B

Faith Ocheskey, Hood River, R

Non-Original Art, Wearable Clothing, Junior

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B

Gabriel Kime, Mosier, R

Non-Original Art, Wearable Art

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B

Aiden Krieger, Hood River, B

Isabel Rivera, Parkdale, R

Original Art, Art Painting

Bella Rogers, Bingen, B

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, R

Faith Ocheskey, Hood River, B

Katie Zeman, Hood River, B

Faith Ocheskey, Hood River, B

Gabriel Kime, Mosier, B

Isabel Rivera, Parkdale, B

Gabriel Kime, Mosier, B

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, B

Photography, Landscape, Junior, Intermediate and Senior

Rylee Akin, Hood River, CH, B

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, B

Bailey Lea Hilkey, Parkdale, B

Anna Pickering, Parkdale, CH, B

Azrielle Walker, Hood River, B

Clayton Green, Parkdale, B

Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, RC, B

Photography, People, Intermediate

Rigert, Marisa Hood River B

Zeman, Katie Hood River B

Photography, Nature, Animals, Junior, Intermediate and Senior

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B

Amanda Emerson, Hood River, R

CeCelia Graffius, Hood River, R

Alexis Weber, Hood River, B

Anna Pickering, Parkdale, B

Azrielle Walker, Hood River, R

Makenna Losee, The Dalles, R

Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, B

Photography, Nature, Plants, Junior, Intermediate and Senior

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, CH, B

Bailey Lea Hilkey, Parkdale, B

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B

Amanda Emerson, Hood River, R

Megan Lavery, Hood River, CH, B

Marisa Rigert, Hood River, B

Katie Zeman, Hood River, B

Hailey Betts, Hood River, B

Photography, Other Interesting Subject, Intermediate

Clayton Green, Parkdale, B

Photography, Texture/Series or Story/Scavenger Hunt/Photography Club, Junior

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, B

Niya Payton, Hood River, B

Rylee Akin, Hood River, B

Clayton Green, Parkdale, B

Individual Exhibit, something made

Brogan Rogers, Bingen, P (four)

Jorge Barrancos, Hood River, P (two)

Judah Garrett, Hood River, P (three)

Julie Harjo, Hood River, P (three)

Tyson Harjo, Hood River, P (5)

Hattie Jones, Hood River, P

Piper Jones, Hood River, P

Caelum Krieger, Hood River, P (2)

Emily Murphy, Hood River, P (4)

Page Nesbitt, Hood River, P (2)

Tesla Smith, Hood River, P (2)

Ellie-Beth Van Metre, Hood River, P (3)

Hazel Wood, Hood River, P (9)

Zana Barnes, Mt. Hood, P (9)

Kayleigh Nixon, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, P (10)

Gage Aubert, Parkdale, P (2)

Hilda Barrera, Parkdale, P (10)

Matthew Bozarth, The Dalles, P (3)

Individual Exhibit, Something Learned

Jorge Barrancos, Hood River, P (2)

Julie Harjo, Hood River, P (2)

Emilia Logan, Hood River, P (2)

Ellie-Beth Van Metre, Hood River, P (3)

Hazel Wood, Hood River, P (10)

Zana Barnes, Mt. Hood, P (4)

Kayleigh Nixon, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, P (10)

Hilda Barrera, Parkdale, P (10)

Matthew Bozarth, The Dalles, P

Cloverbud Individual Exhibit, poster, scrapbook or record book

Brogan Rogers, Bingen, P

Caelum Krieger, Hood River, P

Emily Murphy, Hood River, P

Zana Barnes, Mt. Hood, P

Kayleigh Nixon, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, P

Gage Aubert, Parkdale, P

Hilda Barrera, Parkdale, P

Matthew Bozarth, The Dalles, P

Livestock Judging Contest

Hailey Harjo, Hood River, B

Karyna Marquez, Hood River, B

Sierra Muenzer, Odell, B

Elisabeth Bozarth, The Dalles, R

Marina Castaneda, Hood River, B

Joey Frazier, Hood River, B

Katie Zeman, Hood River, B

Briana Cantrell, Odell, B

Elly Fateley, Parkdale, B

Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, B

Anna Pickering, Parkdale, B

Alexis Weber, Hood River, R

Morgan Baker, Hood River, B

Bailey Fraizer, Hood River, B

Chloe Cantrell, Odell, B

Livestock Judging Contest, Cloverbud

Julie Harjo, Hood River, B

Tyson Harjo, Hood River, B

Junior Heifer Calf, Crossbred

Jocelyn Marquez, Hood River, CH, B

Senior Cow

Peter Regentin, Parkdale, CH, B

Non-Market Steer

Celilo Brun, Mt. Hood, B

Market Steer

Castaneda, Marina Hood River, CH, B

Marquez, Karyna Hood River, RC, B

Castaneda, Emilo Hood River, B

Marquez, Jocelyn Hood River, B

Beef Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate and Senior

Karyna Marquez, Hood River, GC, CH, B

Jocelyn Marquez, Hood River, GC, CH, B

Marina Castaneda, Hood River, RC, B

Celilo Brun, Mt. Hood, RG, CH, B

Peter Regentin, Parkdale, RC, B

Emilo Castaneda, Hood River, B

Heritage Turkeys

Gabriel Kime, Mosier, CH, B

Zachary Kime, Mosier, RC, B

Pullet, APA Stan Bred Large Fowl

McKenzie Campbell, Camas, CH, B

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, RC, B

McKenzie Campbell, Camas, B

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B

Note: American Poultry Association (APA)

Cockerel, APA Stan Bred Large Fowl

McKenzie Campbell, Camas, B

Aubrie Weber, Hood River, W

Hen, APA Stan Bred Large Fowl

Megan Lavery, Hood River, CH, B

Taylor Routson, Parkdale, RC, B

Megan Lavery, Hood River, B

Kennley Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B

Julia Bounds, Parkdale, B

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B

Valentina Najera-Ponce, Hood River, R

Aubrie Weber, Hood River, W

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, W

Pullet, Non-APA Stan Bred Large Fowl

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B

Alexis Weber, Hood River, RC, B

Lyra-Sage Nesbitt, Hood River, B

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B

Cockerel, Non-APA Stan Bred Large Fowl

Alexis Weber, Hood River, B

Hen, Non-APA Stan Bred Large Fowl

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, W

Pullet, Cross-Bred Large Fowl

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, RC, B

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B

Cockerel, Cross-Bred Large Fowl

Gabriel Kime, Mosier, B

Zachary Kime, Mosier, W

Pullet, APA and ABA Standard Bred, Bantam

Megan Lavery, Hood River, CH, B

Megan Lavery, Hood River, RC, B

Sarah Routson, Parkdale, RC, B

Hailey Betts, Hood River, B

Josie Stroud, Hood River, B

Makenna Losee, The Dalles, B

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B

Hailey Betts, Hood River, R

Alli Patterson, Hood River, R

Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, R

Cockerel, APA and ABA Standard Bred, Bantam

Megan Lavery, Hood River, CH, B

Hailey Betts, Hood River, B

Amanda Emerson, Hood River, B

Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, B

Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, B

Alli Patterson, Hood River, R

Alli Patterson, Hood River, R

Hen, APA and ABA Standard Bred, Bantam

Colbey Hughes, Parkdale, B

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, R

Marisa Rigert, Hood River, R

Sarah Routson, Parkdale, R

Pullet, Non-Standard Bred, Bantam

Kirie Nesbitt, Hood River, B

Young Female, APA Standard Bred Duck

Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, CH, B

Azrielle Walker, Hood River, RC, B

Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, R

Young Male, APA Standard Bred Duck

Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, CH, B

Hailey Harjo, Hood River, RC, B

Alexis Weber, Hood River, B

Young Female, APA Standard Bred Goose

Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, R

Production Hen, Chicken

Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, B

Market Chicken, Broilers/Fryers 4-6 pounds, under 8 weeks

Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, R

Market Chicken Broiler/Fryer 4-6 pounds, pen of 3 under 8 weeks

Makenna Losee, The Dalles, CH, B

Market Ducks, Pen of 3

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B

Market Single Duck, less than 8 weeks

Marisa Rigert, Hood River, CH, B

Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, RC, B

Market Turkey, 16 to under 20 pounds, less than 16 weeks (Poultry)

Colbey Hughes, Parkdale, CH, B

Kirie Nesbitt, Hood River, RC, B

McKenzie Campbell, Camas, B

Lyra-Sage Nesbitt, Hood River, B

Kennley Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, R

Julia Bounds, Parkdale, R

Market Turkey, 20-30 pounds, less than 25 weeks

Sarah Routson, Parkdale, CH, B

Keegan Losee, The Dalles, RC, B

Valentina Najera-Ponce, Hood River, B

Taylor Routson, Parkdale, B

Market Single Goose, 8-15 pounds, less than 20 weeks

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, R

Chicken, Eggs

Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, CH, B

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, RC, B

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B

Jadira Palacios-Barajas, Parkdale, RC, B

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, B

Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, B

Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, B

Lucy Taylor, Parkdale, B

Marisa Rigert, Hood River, R

Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, R

Lucy Taylor, Parkdale, R

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, CH, B

Jadira Palacios-Barajas, Parkdale, RC, B

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, R

Marisa Rigert, Hood River, R

Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, R

Sarah Routson, Parkdale, W

Poultry Showmanship, Cloverbud Display

Julie Harjo, Hood River, P

Tyson Harjo, Hood River, P

Wyatt Johnston, Hood River, P

Emily Murphy, Hood River, P

Abbie Patterson, Hood River, P

Zana Barnes, Mt. Hood, P

Hilda Barrera, Parkdale, P

Poultry Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate and Senior

Benefield Kennley, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, CH, B

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, RC, B

Keyle Heath, Troutdale, B

Kirie Nesbitt, Hood River, GC, B

Colbey Hughes, Parkdale, RC, B

Marisa Rigert, Hood River, B

Alexis Weber, Hood River, B

Aubrie Weber, Hood River, B

Julia Bounds, Parkdale, B

Sarah Routson, Parkdale, R

Taylor Routson, Parkdale, R

Keegan Losee, The Dalles, R

Makenna Losee, The Dalles, R

McKenzie Campbell, Camas, CH, B

Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, RC, B

Hailey Betts, Hood River, R

Poultry Showmanship, Junior Novice and Intermediate Novice

Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, CH, B

Lyra-Sage Nesbitt, Hood River, RC, B

Hailey Harjo, Hood River, B

Alli Patterson, Hood River, B

Zachary Kime, Mosier, B

Amanda Emerson, Hood River, R

Valentina Najera-Ponce, Hood River, R

Gabriel Kime, Mosier, R

Josie Stroud, Hood River, B

Azrielle Walker, Hood River, B

Sarah Routson, Parkdale, B

Fancy, Young Hen

Megan Lavery, Hood River, B

Fancy, Young Cock/ Utility, Old Cock

Megan Lavery, Hood River, CH, B

Megan Lavery, Hood River, RC, B

Pigeon Showmanship, Intermediate

Megan Lavery, Hood River, GC, CH, B

New Zealand, Junior Doe

Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, RG, CH, B

Satin, Junior Doe

Bailey Lea Hilkey, Parkdale, R

Lucy Taylor, Parkdale, R

Britania Petite, Senior Buck

Eva Murray, Hood River, CH, B

Himalayan, Senior Buck

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, R

Lop (Holland), Senior Doe

Braden Zorza, Parkdale, RC, B

Jess Aubert, Parkdale, B

Lop (Holland), Senior Buck

Makenna Losee, The Dalles, GC, CH, B

Amanda Emerson, Hood River, B

McKinzie Smith, Hood River, R

Netherland Dwarf, Senior Doe

Eva Murray, Hood River, R

Polish, Junior Doe

Niya Payton, Hood River, R

Other Lightweight Breeds and Crossbred, Senior Doe

Azrielle Walker, Hood River, RC, B

Rylee Akin, Hood River, B

Aiden Krieger, Hood River, B

Alexis Weber, Hood River, B

Addison Van Metre, Hood River, R

Aubrie Weber, Hood River, R

Other Lightweight Breeds and Crossbred, Senior Buck

CeCelia Graffius, Hood River, CH, B

Josie Stroud, Hood River, B

Lucy Taylor, Parkdale, R

Doe with Production Records

Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, R

Market Roaster

Katie Zeman, Hood River, GC, CH, B

Tanned Pelt, Intermediate

Megan Lavery, Hood River, CH, B

Rabbit Showmanship, Cloverbud Display

Hattie Jones, Hood River, P

Piper Jones, Hood River, P

Emilia Logan, Hood River, P

Emily Murphy, Hood River, P

Page Nesbitt, Hood River, P

Abbie Patterson, Hood River, P

Clinton Smith, Hood River, P

Ellie-Beth Van Metre, Hood River, P

Kayleigh Nixon, Mt. Hood Parkdale, P

Gage Aubert, Parkdale, P

Rabbit Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate and Senior

Jennica Rigert, Hood River, CH, B

Aiden Krieger, Hood River, RC, B

Rylee Akin, Hood River, R

Cole Fox, Hood River, R

Jess Aubert, Parkdale, R

Lucy Taylor, Parkdale, R

Katie Zeman, Hood River, RG, CH

Aubrie Weber, Hood River, RC, B

Alexis Weber, Hood River, R

Briana Cantrell, Odell, R

Makenna Losee, The Dalles, R

Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, CH, B

Eva Murray, Hood River, RC, B

Chloe Cantrell, Odell, R

Rabbit Showmanship, Junior Novice and Intermediate Novice

Amanda Emerson, Hood River, CH, B

Addison Van Metre, Hood River, RC, B

CeCelia Graffius, Hood River, B

Niya Payton, Hood River, B

McKinzie Smith, Hood River, B

Hannah Hamilton, Olivia Parkdale, B

Bailey Hilkey, Lea Parkdale, B

Braden Zorza, Parkdale, B

Josie Stroud, Hood River, R

Azrielle Walker, Hood River, R

Abyssinian, Senior Boar

Rylee Akin, Hood River, R

American, Intermediate Sow

Aiden Krieger, Hood River, RC, B

American, Intermediate Boar

Virginia Smith, Hood River, B

American, Senior Boar

Valentina Najera-Ponce, Hood River, GC, CH, B

Rylee Akin, Hood River, B

Aiden Krieger, Hood River, R

White Crested, Senior Sow

Colbey Hughes, Parkdale, R

Crossbred, Senior Boar

Rylee Akin, Hood River, GC, CH, B

Cavy Showmanship, Cloverbud Display

Caelum Krieger, Hood River, P (2)

Luciana Najera-Ponce, Hood River, P (2)

Tesla Smith, Hood River, P (2)

Cavy Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate and Junior Novice

Valentina Najera-Ponce, Hood River, GC, CH, B

Rylee Akin, Hood River, RC, B

Colbey Hughes, Parkdale, GC, CH, B

Alexis Weber, Hood River, RG, RC, B

Amanda Emerson, Hood River, RG, CH, B

Aiden Krieger, Hood River, RC, B

Virginia Smith, Hood River, B

4-H Market Lamb, Wether or Ewe

Myah McCafferty, Parkdale, GC, B

Elisabeth Bozarth, The Dalles, RC, B

Rylee Akin, Hood River, B

Morgan Baker, Hood River, B

Emma Balzer, Hood River, B

Charley Beam, Hood River, B

Maurissa Eshleman, Hood River, B

Hailey Harjo, Hood River, B

Maximos Landry, Hood River, B

Wyatt Smith, Hood River, B

Addison Van Metre, Hood River, B

Dillon Loomis, Odell, B

Sierra Muenzer, Odell, B

Sheep Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate, Senior and Junior Novice

Sierra Muenzer, Odell, GC, CH, B

Hailey Harjo, Hood River, RG, RC, B

Wyatt Smith, Hood River, CH, B

Dillon Loomis, Odell, RC, B

Myah McCafferty, Parkdale, GC, CH, B

Morgan Baker, Hood River, RG, RC, B

Maurissa Eshleman, Hood River, B

Elisabeth Bozarth, The Dalles, CH, B

Rylee Akin, Hood River, RC, B

Charley Beam, Hood River, B

Maximos Landry, Hood River, B

Addison Van Metre, Hood River, B

Tags

