Tri-County Recycling hosts its next Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection at Mosier School on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collection is free to residents and businesses of Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties.
For more information, visit www.tricountyrecycle.com or call 541-506-2636.
