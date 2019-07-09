Mid-Columbia Children’s Council’s Head Start program is now accepting applications for fall classes from families with children who will be 3-4 years old by Sept. 1.
Applications are also being accepted for the Early Head Start program, which serves pregnant women and children from birth to 3 years old.
“Our program is designed to enhance a child’s cognitive, social, emotional and physical development, as well as promote family strength — and it’s free,” said Julia Garcia-Ramirez, Mid-Columbia Children’s Council.
All families are encouraged to apply. The program serves Hood River, The Dalles and Jefferson counties in Oregon, and Klickitat and Skamania counties in Washington.
Applications are available at local Head Start centers, the library, health department, Department of Human Services, by calling Mid-Columbia Children’s Council, Inc. at 541-386-2010, or online at www.mcccheadstart.org.
