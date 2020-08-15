With a stifling heat wave crashing into the Columbia River Gorge this weekend (Aug. 15-16), Pacific Power, working with local emergency officials, wants to remind customers how to stay safe, beat the heat, minimize wildfire risk and use less energy.
Beat the heat
Get some fresh air. Open your windows during the early morning and evening, and use fans to circulate the fresh air.
Keep clear of the sun. Close blinds and drapes during the warmest parts of the day. Keeping the sunlight out of your home will keep it cooler.
Wildfire safety
Strictly follow local and state fire advisories. Most parts of Oregon and northern California are under strict burn bans. Check Oregon Department of Forestry or Bureau of Land Management for regional burn restrictions.
Prepare ahead and have a plan. Visit www.pacificpower.net/wildfiresafety to download the Wildfire Safety Checklist and learn about wildfire safety measures such as Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
Use less energy
Be AC savvy. Set your air conditioner to 78 degrees when you’re home, and 85 when you’re away. Running your AC at temperatures lower than 78 degrees can increase your electricity bill by up to 8 percent. Also, keep inside air vents clear from furniture and other objects. Make sure the outside unit is free of obstructions.
Reduce indoor heat. Push the use of heat-producing appliances such as ovens, dishwashers and clothes dryers to cooler parts of the day. Grilling outside, washing dishes by hand and air-drying clothes are great alternatives.
If you have questions about your power bill, call us now. We can set up a payment plan or refer you to local agencies for bill assistance. Call us any time at 1-888-221-7070.
Just as with winter storms, being prepared and staying safe before and during a heat wave makes good sense.
Emergency safety kit
Have an emergency safety kit ready to go that includes:
- Flashlight
- Battery-operated radio and clock
- Extra batteries
- Non-perishable foods
- Manual can opener
- Bottled water
- Blankets
Have your call list ready
For service interruptions, call Pacific Power if you experience an outage at any time toll free at 1-877-508-5088. If you are a customer of the Hood River Electric Cooperative, call 541-354-1233. Local emergency officials have requested that you do not call emergency numbers to report power outages to avoid congesting those lines.
Always stay away from any down lines and treat them as live and dangerous.
