“Every survivor comes with her own story, her own set of hurdles and needs. Each one of them works with our advocates to do whatever it takes to move forward. And forward progress looks different for everyone,” said Helping Hands Against Violence’s Board Chair Dena Simonds at last week’s Honors Event. “It’s your compassion and support that allows survivors to live safely and begin their transformation.”

Helping Hands could not operate without the continued support from the community, said a press release, so every year, the board hosts an event to thank all of their supporters. This year it was held at the Columbia Center for the Arts — thanks to Copper West Real Estate — with dance performances by the Columbia Gorge Dance Academy and survivor moments read by Avery Deane Le Swift. Dozens of businesses and organizations, and hundreds of individuals support annually to Helping Hands but every year, the board is tasked with picking their top honorees:

Columbia River Insurance: Every year, Jon Davies and his staff call Helping Hands and say, “We want to go shopping for you. What do you need? Just give us the list. We have $800 dollars to spend, you just tell us how to spend it!” So Helping Hands and their clients make a list: Sometimes it includes food that one can’t get from the food bank — like coffee and fresh fruit. Sometimes it includes kitchen supplies; this year it was a food processor and a tea kettle. It’s those little things that make the lives of survivors just a tad easier. One of the survivor’s kids wanted to make cupcakes —and so not only did Helping Hands get cupcake supplies, but all the sprinkles too.

Pine Street Bakery: At least once a week, sometimes twice, for the past few years, Helping Hands has been receiving baked goods from Pine Street Bakery. Whatever they don’t sell, Helping Hands’ survivors get … and what a treat when fresh baked baguettes, oat breads, ham and cheese sandwiches, and cinnamon rolls land on the counter at the shelter. There’s nothing more precious than watching the faces of the kids when they come home from school to find fresh cinnamon rolls on the counter and have been deemed by more than one kid as “the best after-school snack ever.”

Alexis Montavon: Sometimes, once in a blue moon, there comes a kid who just can’t seem to get enough of Helping Hands, and visa versa. Alexis came to Helping Hands first (when she was 15) as a student board member. She then offered to take on the role of board secretary and eventually, shelter volunteer, to help with office work and child care when the survivors are in group. But even that wasn’t enough. When Helping Hands set the date for a crisis line training last year, guess who was the first to put her name on the list. ER Response training? Ditto. Simonds says she wouldn’t be surprised if — when the executive director retires — to see Alexis’s resume on her desk.”

Hood River reDesign: Helping Hands had a tough summer last year with a shelter full of survivors and a short-handed staff. And just when the staff was feeling a bit overwhelmed, Mary Bokovoy and her daughters, Jude and Claire, showed up and asked if they could brighten up the shelter. It was just what the shelter and the staff needed — a bit of good feng shui. “Bokovoy — who owns Hood River reDesign— has an amazing talent of understanding how the placement of objects within a space affects the harmony of those who live there. Mary and her daughters were in and out of the shelter throughout the summer bringing harmony to the place in their own special ways: Moving furniture, adding pillows, art, splashes of color, organizing shelves. Simple shifts which changed the whole feeling of both the office and the shelter,” said a press release. “Sometimes, life has a way of giving you exactly what you need, before you even knew you needed it. Moments after the Bokovoy’s worked their magic on the shelter, Helping Hands brought on two new amazing advocates and turned the proverbial corner.”

And the recipient of Helping Hands’ Don and Bonnie Benton Award: Jack Miller.

With six families living in one of their buildings (up to 21 people) and three families living in another building (up to 13 people), it’s easy to say Helping Hands’ buildings get a lot of wear and tear. That’s where Miller comes in to play. And work. He has been a lifesaver — for both the buildings’ longevity and Helping Hands’ bottom line. Joanna Turner, Helping Hands volunteer coordinator, essentially has Miller on speed dial. He’s the kind of man every single women wishes for — and thankfully his wife, Renee, shares him with Helping Hands. A typical day may find him fixing trim here, a cabinet there, mounting a TV screen, repairing dressers or troubleshooting electrical switches. Basically, if it’s broken, Helping Hands’ mantra is “call Jack first.” If he can’t fix it, he’ll point them in the right direction. But the staff claims he can pretty much fix anything, except the sump pump — that’s a job for Chinook Plumbing.