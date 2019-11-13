High school art scholarships available
Students at The Dalles High School, Wahtonka Community School and Hood River Valley High School are eligible to compete for $6,000 in scholarship dollars.
One Community Health (OCH) in The Dalles and Hood River have launched the new scholarship program, funded through an award from the Central Oregon Independent Practice Association (COIPA) and a new partnership between OCH and Oregon State Treasury’s Oregon Savings Network.
Winning artwork will be displayed in OCH’s existing clinic in The Dalles and its new Hood River clinic, opening mid-2020. Submissions are due March 20 and may be dropped off at any OCH clinic location (1040 Webber St., The Dalles and 849 Pacific Ave. in Hood River) or submitted online at OneCommunityHealth.org/ArtScholarship.
OCH was voted Best Primary Care Clinic of 2019 by the Central Oregon Independent Practice Association (COIPA), receiving an award of $3,000 for artwork that reflects its mission to advance health and social justice for all members of our community. While the initial award specified only that the money be directed toward artwork, OCH reached out to administrators at The Columbia Gorge Education Service District (ESD) for ideas on how the award might have a bigger community impact and address broader social determinants of health.
“When the idea of creating this scholarship came up, we were very excited for the opportunity it created for our students to advance their continuing education goals,” said Pat Sublette, superintendent of Columbia Gorge ESD.
One Community Health has a school-based health center in Hood River, an elementary and middle school dental sealants program, and support for a potential school-based health center in The Dalles.
OCH also contacted the Oregon State Treasury and the Oregon Savings Network for help in administering the scholarship funds. The two organizations identified available opportunities to promote financial literacy. For instance, OCH’s perinatal and well child visits are perfect times to introduce families to the Baby Grad and Kinder Grad programs that the Oregon Savings Network offers. OCH also learned that the Oregon Savings Network would match the original scholarship award, increasing scholarships to $6,000.
“This scholarship program is a small step in starting a larger conversation on how we can transform the economic health of our communities and in turn positively impact physical and mental health,” said OCH CEO Max Janasik. “This is a creative way to get this conversation started and create hope and opportunities for those we serve.
“I want to thank our providers and staff for their commitment to serving our community, which is what made this award possible,” Janasik added. “We look forward to displaying the wonderful artwork our local high school students will create to honor our mission to advance health and social justice for all members of our community.”
“We know that kids who have a college savings account, no matter the amount, are at least 2.5 times more likely to attend and graduate from college,” added Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read. “Organizations like OCH are critical for engaging families and helping them to plan for the future.”
Art submissions will be reviewed and selected by the OCH Employee Advisory Committee, and the awards will be announced in mid-April.
Scholarship funds will be directed into 529 plans for the winning students, which may be used at any eligible educational institution in the U.S. and abroad, including vocational schools, technical schools, two- and four-year colleges and graduate schools.
