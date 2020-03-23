Hood River County has its first confirmed COVID-19 case, the Hood River County Health Department announced Sunday afternoon.
“As we have seen in other communities throughout the world, more cases will likely be identified in the coming weeks,” said the health department in an official release, “Hood River County Health Department is taking these results very seriously and will release any information we can to keep the community informed. However, the privacy of the patient is also a high priority.”
The patient is an adult, county officials confirmed, but no further identifying information has been released due to concerns for the patient’s privacy.
“The Hood River County Health Department is working diligently on all fronts to combat COVID-19,” said Public Health Officer Christopher Van Tilburg in a written statement on Monday, “We will not disclose Protected Health Information for our current or future cases unless necessary for public safety.”
County residents are reminded to stay home and to practice social distancing of six feet while in public, wash their hands regularly with soap and water, and cover their cough.
First responders have a COVID-19 protocol in place, said Van Tillburg, but ill persons are advised to call their doctor as the first step.
