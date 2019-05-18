The Hood River County Library District announces its newest collection, a Library of Things. The collection supports lifelong learning and creativity by providing the physical tools necessary to explore new areas of interest and learn new skills, said a press release.
“The Hood River County Library has always been a place where you can come to learn anything you are curious about — now we are offering you the tools to satisfy and encourage that curiosity,” said a press release. “We are kicking off this collection with home kitchen and preservation tools in partnership with the Oregon State University Extension Service.”
A natural evolution of the library’s existing lending model, this collection supplements the library’s approach to meeting the needs of a diverse and growing community. It supports the “sharing economy” and the county’s sustainability efforts, as patrons sharing items means less waste. The collection also offers an opportunity to “try before you buy,” to save money, and to test out something you might not have come across otherwise, said a press release.
The library plans to expand the Library of Things in other arenas and will gather community input as staff begins to develop the collection. The Hood River County Library Foundation has committed to providing $5,000 to fund the next phases of this project.
Items must be held, picked up, and returned at the Hood River Branch. Replacement costs may apply to Library of Things if a piece is returned broken or with missing parts.
Want to make a purchase suggestion? Get in touch! Contact Arwen Ungar by phone at 541-387-7060 or via email at arwen@hoodriverlibrary.org. Or, visit hoodriverlibrary.org/services/library-of-things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.