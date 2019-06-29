“Let me ask you, do you think Chuck Thomsen is representing you?” said KC Hansen, chair of the Democratic Part of Oregon, to the approximately 50 people gathered at Overlook Memorial Park late Wednesday morning.
“No!” they shouted back.
“Do you think Chuck cares about the needs of Hood River?” Hansen asked.
“No!”
“Do you want to tell Chuck how you feel about his being AWOL?”
“Yes!” the crowd shouted, waving signs that said, “Where are you?” “Real leaders don’t hide” and “Get back to work,” among other messages, in both English and Spanish.
“Tell him,” Hansen said, reading off Thomsen’s number: “503-986-1726.”
(The News’ attempts to contact Sen. Thomsen, both via this number and his personal cell, were unsuccessful by press time.)
The rally — organized by Causa Oregon, Oregon League of Conservation Voters, Democratic Party of Oregon, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, SEIU Local 503, East Country Rising, PCUN, Acción Política PCUNista, Renew Oregon and Hood River Latino Network — was a call to get Sen. Chuck Thomsen (R-Hood River) back to work.
Thomsen is one of 11 Republican State Senators boycotting Oregon Senate proceedings to protest a cap-and-trade bill: HB 2020. The senators refused to come to work on Thursday and have reportedly left the state — with no plans to return — in order to stop a scheduled vote on the Democratic bill.
If Thomsen has not returned to the Oregon Senate by Friday morning (after press time), Bonnie New of Indivisible Oregon said that they would begin the process of having Thomsen formally recalled from office.
“Make no mistake, governing is hard,” said Hansen, “Senator Chuck Thomsen, who represents this great community, was elected to do a hard job. And he is failing. He’s not listening to you. He’s not advocating for the best interests of Hood River families and businesses.”
Several community speakers commented on Sen. Thomsen’s absence and on the damage he and his Republican colleagues are causing Oregonians by holding up other policy bills.
“We’re asking Chuck Thomsen to go back to work because we need a lot of these bills to pass,” said Martha Verduzco, president of Hood River Latino Network, specifically mentioning House Bill 2015, which would allow people to obtain a driver’s license without providing proof of legal residence.
Former City Councilor Peter Cornelison referenced House Bill 2209, which requires railroads to have oil spill contingency plans, as one of the bills “being held captive” by the Republican senators. “That’s criminal, if you ask me,” he said.
Approximately 67 bills that have already passed the House are in limbo due to the walkout, according to the Oregon Capital Bureau. Of those, 29 are policy bills that were introduced or co-sponsored by Republicans.
“By leaving their jobs, these senators are holding up incredibly important work, from Oregon’s historic climate bill to paid family and medical leave. And for Hood River and Wasco County, much is at stake,” said Rev. Judy Zimmerman, chair of Gorge Ecumenical Ministries. “It’s a privileged to be elected to the Oregon State Senate. By running away, these senators are refusing to serve more than 1.5 million Oregonians, and when they don’t work, our democracy does not work.”
The Senate’s 18 Democrats are reportedly still at the Capitol — two members short of the 20 required for an official meeting.
Gov. Kate Brown has asked the Oregon State Police to track down the protesting Republican Senators, but none have returned to the Capitol as of press time. The legislative session officially closes on Sunday, but Brown told AP News that she’s prepared to call a special session next week — even though it would mean all of the bills currently in limbo would need to be reintroduced.
