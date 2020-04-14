Hood River County School District has updated its meal sites schedule, a service prompted by COVID-19 school closures.
In April, the mobile meal sites are Monday, Wednesday, Friday at these locations and times:
Hood River:
9:30-9:40 a.m.: 3145 Cascade Ave. (Hood River Crossing Apartments)
9:45-10 a.m.: 3300 Cascade Ave. (Mobile Manor)
10:15-10:30 a.m.: 1823 Cascade Ave. (behind El Riconcito)
10:45-11 a.m.: 955 Sieverkropp Drive (parked in dead end)
Pine Grove/Odell:
9:45-10 a.m.: Pine Grove School (in front)
10:15-10:30: Wy’east Middle School (front parking lot)
11:15-11:30 a.m.: Oak Grove Store
Parkdale:
10:45-11 a.m.: Mt. Hood Store (east side by Highway 35)
11:15-11:30 a.m.: McIsaac’s (behind store)
11:45 a.m. to noon: Dee (across the bridge to the graveled area on the left)
Cascade Locks:
Home delivery if unable to make it to school to pick-up meals; contact Heidi Benson Heidi.benson@hoodriver.k12.or.us.
School sites: Meals are available 9-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Cascade Locks, May Street, Mid Valley and Parkdale elementary schools, and Hood River Valley High School.
