The annual Hood River Rotary Ski Night at Mt. Hood Meadows takes place Monday, Jan. 20 from 3-9 p.m. The event raises money for student scholarships.
This fundraiser requires special Rotary Night lift tickets be purchased in order to ride the lifts after the normal 4 p.m. operating schedule.
Tickets are $20 when purchased online at skihood.com (click the Rotary Night box that appears on the Home page), or $25 the day of the event.
Season passholders, 10-time passholders and other pre-scheduled passes will also be valid, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A $20 donation from passholders is appreciated, but not required, said a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.