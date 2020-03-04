The City of Hood River is accepting applications for its Budget Committee, composed of the governing body (city council) and an equal number of electors (seven) appointed by the governing body. Appointments to the Budget Committee are for three-year terms, and the committee meets as often as necessary to complete the budgetary business.
Appointees must be qualified voters residing in the City of Hood River and may not be officers, agents or employees of the city. More information and applications are available at City Hall, online at cityofhoodriver.gov, or by calling 541-387-5212. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on April 3, and may be filed with City Recorder, Jennifer Gray at j.gray@cityofhoodriver.gov, or City of Hood River, 211 Second Street, Hood River.
Interviews will be conducted at the April 13 city council meeting.
Appointees must be qualified voters residing in the City of Hood River. Appointees may not be officers, agents or employees of the City. City Budget Committee members may be used to fill Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee vacancies as needed. Any information provided may be disclosed to the public upon request. Interested persons should submit a resume setting forth their background, and a statement why they desire an appointment.
