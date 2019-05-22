Hood River Soaring is celebrating its third anniversary with a paper glider contest and party on Wednesday, May 29 at Double Mountain Brewery from 6-9 p.m.

General admission is $10 — free for HRS members — and includes a pizza and salad buffet and paper glider entry in one category. (See sidebar for competition details.) The event is family-friendly, and all ages are invited to attend and compete. Proceeds will benefit HRS.

The party will celebrate HRS’ growth in the last three years, from five members to 70, with a fleet of five active gliders and a tow plane. It also has an active student pilot program.

“We give instruction to student pilots in our tandem training glider,” explained Paul Woolery, one of HRS’ founding members. “We have three single-seat gliders that permit students to transition to solo flying and progress to higher skill levels.”

So far, HRS has soloed 16 new glider pilots — six of those youths. Seven have become licensed glider pilots, and three more have received their commercial rating, Woolery said.

“Other student pilots who have soloed recently are working on getting licensed this season,” he said. “We’ve created a youth program with work-study and scholarship options to pay for the cost of pilot training.”

The focus of the group remains the same as it did at its inception: “We are an Oregon non-profit 501c3 educational, scientific, and charitable organization,” said Woolery. “Our mission is to promote the art and science of soaring by making the sport more accessible to all, including special outreach to youth.”

HRS offers glider rides to the public, March through November, and can take two passengers at a time, “so friends or parents and children can share the experience,” he said.

HRS is supported by donations, membership fees and revenue earned from glider rides. The group is just beginning to qualify for grants and hopes that such funding will accelerate its growth.

“We intend to keep growing our fleet with higher performance gliders, and ultimately an option of aerobatic training,” he said. “We are adding more instructors in order to expand our youth program and meet the growing local interest in learning to fly gliders.”

Future plans include building a facility to use as a clubhouse and space to maintain its fleet in the off season. HRS is also looking into local options for launching gliders without relying on a tow plane to minimize reliance on fossil fuels.

Anyone with an interest in flying gliders is welcome to become a member; visit www.hoodriversoaring.org for more information.

Or, visit the glider port, 1651 Orchard Road, located at the east end of the Ken Jernstedt Airfield.

“Many visit the glider port for an introductory ride, and then sign up so they can learn to fly,” said Woolery.

Volunteers are needed at the May 29 event to help register and judge the paper glider contest. For more information, call Rachel at 541-705-7550.