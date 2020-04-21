The Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) is actively seeking new board members, and there will be three director positions on the November 2020 ballot. Now is the time for landowners who are interested in the work of the SWCD to find out more, said a press release.
Candidates must file for a position by Aug. 25. Candidate packets for the election can be picked up at the Hood River SWCD office or requested by email. For an electronic copy of the candidate packet and additional information, contact District Manager Heather Hendrixson at heather@hoodriverswcd.org or 541-386-4588.
Find out more about our work by visiting www.hoodriverswcd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.