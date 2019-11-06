From the outset of the Hood River brand’s launch in 2012, Sensi Graves Bikinis has been committed to sustainability, according to a release from Graves.
With a recent crowd-funding campaign launch, Graves announced two shifts in supply chain strategy which will continue to reduce the environmental impact of their 2020 product line: A new U.S.-based production facility and a commitment to using 100 percent up-cycled materials.
Sensi Graves Bikinis has committed to using only fabrics made from up-cycled materials, primarily plastic bottles, reclaimed fishing nets and nylon off-cuts. These fabrics reduce the global warming impact of nylon by up to 80 percent compared with virgin materials.
The goal of the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign is to fund the transition to all recycled fabrics in their 2020 line and begin manufacturing with the new facility.
Backers on this campaign will allow Sensi Bikinis to double down on their commitment to being a 100 percent transparent, ethical and sustainable brand, said the press release.
“Sustainability is at the core of everything we do here at Sensi Graves Bikinis. We love the outdoors and do our best to protect it.
“But manufacturing is harsh on our planet. Therefore, we’ve committed to producing our products in the most environmental manner possible, to ensure that we are doing more good than harm and that we are inspiring others to take action,” said Graves.
