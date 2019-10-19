A9 HR Watershed.jpg

Hood River Watershed Group hosts a presentation on the Clean Rivers Coalition Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the OSU Extension.

 Photo courtesy of HRWG

Alix Danielsen, Watershed Restoration and Outreach project manager for Hood River Watershed Group, will be presenting on the “Clean Rivers Coalition: An Introduction to Oregon’s Statewide Clean Water Outreach Campaign” on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the OSU Extension meeting room, 2990 Experiment Station Drive.

 The Clean Rivers Coalition, Oregon’s new clean water outreach coalition, is a voluntary collaborative that brings together local government, state and federal agencies, watershed councils, soil and water conservation districts and water related non-profits, said a press release.
 
The CRC is developing a statewide outreach platform and a new outreach campaign that combines science and community based social marketing.
 
The campaign will be informed by stakeholder feedback, a public survey, and the development of a pollutant risk database that the CRC used to help prioritize water pollutants.
 
As a member of the steering committee, Danielsen will present about the CRC, the pollutant risk database, public survey results, and how the community can benefit from the CRC campaign.
 
For more information, email cindy@hoodriverwatershed.org.

