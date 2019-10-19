Alix Danielsen, Watershed Restoration and Outreach project manager for Hood River Watershed Group, will be presenting on the “Clean Rivers Coalition: An Introduction to Oregon’s Statewide Clean Water Outreach Campaign” on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the OSU Extension meeting room, 2990 Experiment Station Drive.
The Clean Rivers Coalition, Oregon’s new clean water outreach coalition, is a voluntary collaborative that brings together local government, state and federal agencies, watershed councils, soil and water conservation districts and water related non-profits, said a press release.
