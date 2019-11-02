Visitors traveling from Iraq via the International Visitor Leadership Program met with port and chamber representatives while they were in town. Standing, from left, are: Michael McElwee, Kate Schroeder, Ibtisam Jasim Mohammed Al Zubaidi, Muhnnad Rehman Yusser Yusser, and Swansan Jabbar Ibraheem Ibraheem. Sitting, from left, are: Mustafa Mahmood Mahdi Al Najjar, Anmar Abd Al Deen Lateef Al Taher, Hussein Ismael Ahmed Al Shammari, and Rushdi Abdulkhaliq Tuma Al Jazaeri.