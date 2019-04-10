Horizon Christian School hosts a free Pancake Breakfast and Open House on Saturday, April 13.
“We are all about families and thought a free pancake breakfast would be a good way to start off a Saturday and our Open House. We hope families will also check us out and discover what we call #thehorizonway,” said Superintendent Ken Block. “Horizon is a special place and we would like to tell people about it.”
Pancakes with lots of toppings will be served from 8:30-10 a.m. and the school will be open until noon. Families can connect with teachers during that time, take a tour of the campus, and get information about the program. For more information, call the office at 541-387-3200.
