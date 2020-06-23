Horizon Christian School, located in Hood River, will launch Horizon Christian Online Academy for fall 2020. In addition to its current on-campus program and Friday Home School program, Horizon Christian Online Academy will offer distance learning opportunities to High School students around the states of Oregon, Washington, and beyond, said a press release.
The online academy will provide opportunities for high school students to enroll in teacher directed, fully accredited courses in a variety of core subjects. Students will participate online in live classes with a qualified educator. Students will receive personalized feedback from instructors, have access to on-campus resources, and the opportunity to network and build connections academically and socially.
Horizon Christian Online Academy is launching with courses available in Math, Bible, Language Arts, as well as elective options. All courses receive high school credit and transcription services will be available.
Horizons faculty and staff are committed to meeting students where they are, and guiding them to reach their full potential, said a press release. Academic achievement, biblical truth, and Christian character development are at the core of all its programs.
For more information call 541- 387-3200, email admin@horizonchristianschool.org, or visit www.horizonchristianschool.org.
