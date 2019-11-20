Food barrels are out for Christmas Project and other school and community efforts to provide for those in need for the upcoming holidays. Look for these and other ways to help, and let us know at hrnews@hoodrivernews.com if you have something you want the community to know about.
Here’s an update of ways to help:
Share the Warmth
Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign.
Now through Dec. 18, Windermere brokers will be collecting new or gently used adult-sized coats and twin-sized blankets for community members in need.
In the Columbia River Gorge, the donations will be distributed to those in need by local charities and shelters, including Soroptimist International, Washington Gorge Action Program, plus local schools and sheriff’s offices.
Those who want to help can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. Windermere’s Columbia River Gorge locations are:
Bingen: 106 W. Steuben Ave.
Cascade Locks: 651 Wa Na Pa St.
Hood River: 504 Cascade and 315 Oak St.
The Dalles: 122 E. 2nd St.
Stevenson: 220 S.W. Second St.
White Salmon: 216 E. Jewett Blvd.
“Share the Warmth is a prime example of how Windermere Real Estate brokers step up to help those in need in our local neighborhoods,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and southwest Washington.
“Every year, I’m amazed by the generosity of our neighbors and am grateful that we operate in communities that take care of each other in times of need.”
Skyline food drive
Skyline Hospital will be collecting canned and dry goods through Nov. 22 with all items benefiting the local food bank. Non-perishable donations can be dropped off in the main lobby of the hospital located at 211 Skyline Drive in White Salmon.
Peanut butter, canned tuna fish and canned vegetables are most needed. For more information, call 509-637-2601.
Horizon Food Drive
Horizon Christian School studetns are holding a Thanksgiving food drive, through Nov. 25, in the form of a competition between grades K-6 and 7-12.
Bring your non-perishable food to the school, 700 Pacific Ave., during school hours.
Christmas Project
Hood River Christmas Project provides food, toys and other goods to families and seniors in need just before Christmas. To help by volunteering or sponsor a family in need: Visit www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com
The Hood River County Fairgrounds has again offered its facilities for food/toy packing and distribution of the Christmas baskets to the families. Dates are Dec. 20-21, and Dec. 21 in Cascade Locks.
American Red Cross Blood Drives
Three Hood River blood mobile visits are planned in the coming weeks:
Nov. 29: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., the annual Thanksgiving blood drive at Elks Lodge, Third and Cascade streets.
Dec. 16: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 2700 Wasco Ave.
Dec. 17: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waucoma Building, 902 Wasco St.
The Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood or platelets.
While helping to save lives is likely motivation enough, those who come out to give Nov. 18 to Dec. 18 will also receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
It’s quick and easy to find a convenient blood drive: Search for drives by ZIP code and make an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Next Door at pFriem
Support The Next Door at pFriem Family Brewers Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 5-8 p.m. for an open house upstairs, where complimentary appetizers will be available and 100 percent of beverage sales will be donated to The Next Door.
Get some Holiday shopping done and purchase to-go bottles or growlers; 50 percent of those sales will also be donated to The Next Door.
