The Port of Hood River has updated this month’s scheduled closures and delays on Hood River Interstate Bridge.

Among the changes: The bridge will be open the night of April 17. The port has cancelled the closure, but look for delays during the day this week.

After several night closures last week to replace the lift span motors, the Port of Hood River prepares for even more maintenance work, and subsequent bridge closures this spring and summer

Motorists crossing the Hood River Bridge should also expect intermittent lane closures and delays for two periods this month: April 15-19 and April 25-26.

The affected hours during both periods are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; expect delays of 20-30 minutes this week, and 30-40 minutes April 25-26.

Flaggers and life span gates will control traffic.

The first phase of on-site work, which involved lifting and attaching skew wiring, was performed by Hage Electric on April 3-4. The bridge was then completely closed the nights of April 9-10 to lift the bridge so workers could physically replace the lift span motors.

As reported earlier, the bridge will be closed again the night of April 29 to recommission the bridge and remove equipment.

During its April 8 meeting, the port commission approved a contract with Abhe & Svoboda for miscellaneous truss and steel repairs on the bridge to be carried out no later than Aug. 31, 2019. The work will require two to three weeks of back-to-back night closures.

Last year’s regular inspection of the bridge, delivered to the port commission back in November 2018, confirmed that the bridge will suffer greatly if regular maintenance is left unattended. The new bridge isn’t expected to be completed until the fourth quarter of 2028, according to the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement Project’s latest official schedule. Currently, the port is in the process of finishing environmental review studies, a $5 million process expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Motorists must seek alternate routes during full bridge closures. The nearest crossings of the Columbia are at the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks and The Dalles Bridge in The Dalles. Emergency response vehicles will coordinate Hood River/White Salmon crossings during active emergencies via 911 dispatch.

For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.