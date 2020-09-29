The Hood River County Chamber is hosting a Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m. with District 52 State Representative, Mayoral and City Council candidates. The chamber will randomly choose questions from the community; submit your questions to maryellen@hoodriver.org by Oct. 1.
To attend the Zoom meeting, go to Hood River Candidate Forum at:
Meeting ID: 962 8364 1529
Voters and prospective voters are reminded of a key date leading up to the Nov. 3 General Election: The deadline for new voters to register for the November General Election is Oct. 13.
Most ballots will be mailed on Oct. 14.
To register to vote, update your registration, or change your political party go to oregonvotes.gov.
In the Oct. 7 edition, Columbia Gorge News will begin carrying candidate questionnaires for races in Washington and Oregon affecting the Mid-Columbia.
Numerous candidates appear on the local ballots, but some ballot measures will also be up to voters in their areas. These include:
- South Wasco County School District, $4 million general obligation bond for improving school facilities. The bonds would remodel and improve elementary school facilities for grades K-8, including teacher work room, counseling suite, special education room, restrooms, library, band room, computer lab, existing gymnasium; constructing, equipping and furnishing K-8 new gymnasium, locker rooms, cafeteria, kitchen, secure entry, offices, pathways; remodel and improve high school facilities, restrooms, classrooms, offices, front entry, cafeteria, kitchen, courtyard, parking, new gymnasium entry with lobby, concessions and seating; and upgrade safety, security, technology and access.
- Hood River County, proposal to adopt a revised Home Rule Charter, the first update since 2008.
- City of Cascade Locks is asking for a price increase for some cemetery fees (the cost of purchasing a plot will not be affected).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.