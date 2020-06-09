The Hood River County Fair may go the way of so many other spring and summer events in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While a decision one way or the other has yet to be made — Fair Manager Clara Rice said the board will determine the fair’s fate on July 1 — if the fair is indeed canceled, plans are underway for an event that will focus on 4-H and FFA programs.
“We feel it is important to uphold long time community traditions, as well as give the youth in our community the opportunity to showcase their 4-H and FFA projects that they have worked so hard to prepare for fair,” Rice said in an email. “As of right now, we are planning a more localized county fair that will focus on the youth and give them the opportunity to present their projects.”
Rice said that the board is working out plans so kids will be able to show their animals and have them judged, with the annual auction likely being a virtual event.
They’re also working out details to have community members participate by sending in talent or funny home videos.
“We still want folks involved with us,” she said.
Updates will be posted on the Hood River County Fair Facebook page, as well as at hoodriverfairgrounds.com.
“Of course, our number one priority is the health and well-being of our community and following governmental guidelines,” Rice said.
