Hood River City Council moved Monday to take the next step in developing a new police facility at the city-owned parking lot at Fifth and Columbia, known as Columbia Lot.
By 6-2 vote, after a lengthy discussion of other locations the city has looked at, including the nearby Cascade lot, State Street lot, and the current Hood River pool — the council decided to approve a staff recommendation to go out for bids by architectural firms to do cost estimates and preliminary designs on “Plan A” — a city police facility — and “Plan B” — a facility jointly built with Hood River County. Assistant City Manager Will Norris pointed out that a consultant’s study of eight potential sites showed Columbia Lot as the clear favorite based on the fact it is city owned, as well as its location, size, flat topography and existence of all utilities.
The architectural study is expected to cost at least $50,000.
Both plans are likely to include participation, and funding, by Columbia Gorge Child Advocacy Center, which has expressed firm interest in co-locating. It would expand CGCAC’s space to about 4,000 square feet, up from its current 1,300-square-foot leased space on the Heights. The county has not committed to partnering in the project.
Plan A, estimated at $13 million, would also include a parking garage to replace the 100 spaces that would be lost if the project went ahead. It would be funded by 20 years of municipal bonds, an extension of the current 70 cents per thousand property owners are charged to pay off the existing fire station bond, meaning no additional tax to city residents. Plan B would be larger and more expensive, as much as $36 million, and would require an additional bond approval by Hood River County voters. With Plan B, there would be no room for a parking structure, meaning the city would need to identify new parking property, and find a way to pay for it.
Council members expressed reservations that going ahead with architects’ bids essentially commits the city to building on Columbia Lot, and suggested the Columbia Lot could be considered for other projects, including a city-funded affordable housing project. Voting yes were Mark Zanmiller, Megan Saunders and Gladys Rivera, and Mayor Kate McBride. Zanmiller, who was strongest in his concern over the bid-approval being a tacit commitment to develop the site, gave it an “uneasy yes.” Tim Counihan voted no and Erick Haynie cast an “uneasy no.”
“For me, it’s the siting,” Zanmiller said. “I’m prepared to vote for it but I think we’re buying the horse right now. We’re voting to decide on this site and go out for a bond, unless something interesting happens. I could vote for this site and I don’t doubt there is a real need. There are positives to this. I think the process sort of led us to a pre-decision on this.”
“I’m not thrilled with creating a whole lot more automobile vehicle parking downtown,” Counihan said. “We should be discouraging people from driving downtown.”
Counihan added, “There other things we could do with that property. It has value, and is actually a very unique piece of property. Once it’s used for this particular purpose, that’s what it is.
“I agree with Mark,” Counihan said. “If we vote on this we are voting on in all likelihood with voting on proceeding with a facility on this parking lot and putting out a bond request. I have some trepidations about that as well.”
McBride stated, “We are not yet voting on putting out a bond. We need information and it’s going to cost us to get some information.”
City Manager Rachael Fuller also confirmed that “the final contract needs to come back to council for approval and award.”
