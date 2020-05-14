Gov. Kate Brown approved Hood River County’s Phase 1 Reopening Plan on the first day of Oregon’s state COVID reopening, effective tomorrow - Friday, May 15.
The Hood River Board of Commissioners adopted the Reopening plan on Thursday, May 7 and submitted it to the Governor May 8.
"The County’s plan was the first step required before closed businesses can reopen. Not all businesses may reopen tomorrow – plans include a slow, phased approach, per State guidelines," said a press release from the Hood River County Emergency Management Department. "The State will allow businesses in counties that enter Phase 1, including Hood River, that follow State guidelines to reopen: Personal services, restaurants, bars, gyms and malls. Statewide, other business sectors may reopen tomorrow, with new State restrictions: Retail, outdoor recreation, childcare and other employers.
"The Hood River Reopening Plan defers to State guidance for specifics of business and industry reopening in Phase 1 – on the Governor’s page. Also, all employers, please follow guidance on the Oregon Health Authority website and Hood River Health Department for details."
Hood River businesses with questions about reopening are asked to contact Hood River County Chamber of Commerce at www.HoodRiver.org, (541) 386-2000 or watch their seminar videos.
"Keeping Hood River open and reopening more sectors in the future requires that we all help keep COVID in check," said the press release, "Please remain diligent in helping to prevent the spread of COVID – by limiting non-essential travel outside your community, practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, and following other health guidelines. www.GetReadyGorge.com is the best source for Hood River County COVID information."
