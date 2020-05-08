Hood River County has laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 case number twelve in a local resident. This, as with many of the previous cases, was acquired via community transmission and has no connection to any of our previous cases, stated the Hood River County Health Department in a press release. The person is in self isolation at home according to current guidelines. Hood River County Health Department continues the investigation of this case identifying and notifying those who are considered to be close contacts of this patient. "We will remain in daily communication with all identified cases and their close contacts as current Oregon Health Authority guidance requires," said the press release, "For the protection and privacy of the individuals, no further information will be released ... If you have been identified as a close contact to this person you will be notified. A close contact is currently defined as being within six feet of an infected person for a minimum of fifteen minutes. Close contacts are now being asked to quarantine at home for 14 days after the last date of exposure to the person that has tested positive and to seek testing if they develop any symptoms.
"We continue to stress to everyone that there are unidentified and asymptomatic cases in our community," said the press release.
People with these symptoms may have COVID-19, said the Health Department:
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Muscle pain
- Chills
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, said the Health Department. "Please if you are not feeling well, stay home, call your doctor and test for COVID if advised. DO NOT GO OUT IN PUBLIC. If you are well, protect yourself by continuing to maintain social distancing when you are in public and consider wearing a cloth face covering. Do not go out or to work if you have even mild cold or flu like symptoms. Stay home until your symptoms have fully resolved, and you have been without a fever for 72 hours (3 days) without the use of medication."
People are advised to practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface, following label instructions.
For more information about COVID-19 visit:
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Hood River County Health Department: (541) 386-1115, https://www.co.hood-river.or.us, follow the left menu to Departments, Health Department.
- Hood River County Emergency Management, Get Ready Gorge: www.getreadygorge.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.