The increase in activity as Hood River County entered Phase One has led to an increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, the Hood River County Health Department confirmed this afternoon.
Three separate outbreaks (two or more cases) have been identified at congregate work facilities in Hood River County, and individuals connected to those outbreaks and work at other local businesses have also tested positive. It is unknown whether the virus is spreading through workplaces or through activities outside of work.
"Contact investigators here at HRCPHD have noted that several cases were involved in activities outside of work where it is possible they contracted the virus," said a Hood River County press release sent out this afternoon. "These were group activities such as BBQ’s, and other parties where numbers of people congregate. Everyone should be aware that these types of gatherings are discouraged."
Duckwall Fruit was previously identified as the site of one of these outbreaks, but Hood River County is not currently releasing the names of other workplaces associated with the outbreaks.
"We are going to release workplace clusters if we feel it's important to public health," said Hood River County Health Officer Dr. Christopher Van Tilburg in a video update posted on Facebook Tuesday evening. "We're not going to release it if it's not important to public health... we're following Oregon Health Authority and Oregon law guidelines on releasing information."
Van Tilburg said that he does not have an confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Hood River County, but estimates the number, as of Tuesday night, is around 30.
"The reason I don't have an exact number for you folks is — and it's probably confusing to you folks, its confusing to me, it's confusing to a lot of different people," said Van Tilburg, "And it's because the COVID-19 guidelines include presumptive cases" — meaning that the testing lab got a positive result but it has yet to be confirmed by the CDC — "and it's because of multiple counties involved."
Hood River County is working with the North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) and other community organizations to conduct an investigation and complete extensive contact tracing.
"Many individuals who live and work with these positive cases and do not currently have symptoms are considered close contacts and should be self monitoring for symptoms and staying quarantined for fourteen days after their last exposure to the positive case," said the county health department in a press release. "If you believe that you are a close contact to a positive case and have not been contacted by a public health employee please call your local Public Health Department."
If you live in Wasco, Sherman, or Gilliam counties, call North Central Public Health District: 541-464-6550.
Klickitat County residents should call 509-773-4565.
Skamania County residents, please call 509-427-3850.
Hood River County residents can call 541-386-1115.
The health department advised that we will continue to see an increase in positive cases in the coming weeks, and recommended that those with underlying health conditions should "continue to be extremely cautious about where they are going and who they are in contact with."
"It's quite stressful to know that we have more cases," said Van Tilburg. "We have more cases because we're testing more, and because we're trying to get back to at least somewhat of our life before COVID. So it's really important that we try and maintain precautionary behavior."
Everyone over the age of 2-years-old who does not have a medical condition that makes it hard to breathe when wearing a face covering and who does not have a disability that prevents the individual from wearing a face covering is advised to wear a mask in any situation where you are in public and cannot maintain a 6 foot physical distance from someone who is not a member of your own household.
Children between the ages of 2 and 12-years-old should only wear coverings with the assistance and close supervision of an adult, and face coverings should never be worn by children when sleeping.
Businesses are asked to require employees, contractors and volunteers to wear a mask, face shield, or face covering, unless an accommodation for people with disabilities or other exemption applies -- and to provide those masks, face shields, or face coverings for employees.
Businesses with policies requiring customers to wear masks are asked to provide clearly posted signage informing customers of their policy.
