Hood River County on Monday confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in local residents. The last four cases are from the same family. The family has been asked to isolate according to current guidelines.
Hood River County Health Department continues the investigation of this case as additional contacts are identified.
“We will remain in daily contact with all identified cases until their symptoms have resolved,” said Mike Matthews of the Hood River County Health Department via a press release. “For the protection and privacy of the individuals no further information will be released at this time. If you have been identified as a close contact to one of these people you will be notified.” A close contact is currently defined as being within six feet of an infected person for a minimum of 15 minutes. Close contacts are now being asked to quarantine for 14 days after the last date of exposure.
“We continue to stress to everyone that there are unidentified and asymptomatic cases in our community,” Matthews said. “Please, if you are not feeling well, stay home, call your doctor and test for COVID if advised. Do not go out in public. If you are well, protect yourself by continuing to maintain social distancing when you are in public and consider wearing a cloth face covering. Do not go out or to work if you have even mild cold or flu like symptoms. Stay home until your symptoms have fully resolved, and you have been without a fever for 72 hours (3 days) without the use of medication.
"More cases will continue to be identified as testing community increases in the community," said Matthews in the press release, "If you are sick with even mild symptoms, self-isolate and avoid direct contact with others. Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces ... with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface, following label instructions."
