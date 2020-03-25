The Friends of the Hood River County Library announces the postponement of the Hood River Reads 2020 program due to COVID-19.
The Friends of the Library is looking forward to holding this program at a later time. Before the temporary closure of the Hood River Library, more than 500 books were distributed to the community.
The Friends encourage patrons to read their copy of “The Highest Tide” by Jim Lynch and discuss the book with members in their household or by phone or chat program with their friends and neighbors, said a press release. There are discussion questions at the end of the book to help guide the discussion. Patrons can explore the layers of marine life in our oceans through the website, The Deep Blue Sea, at neal.fun/deep-sea.
For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at info@hoodriverlibrary.org or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.